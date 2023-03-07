PM seeks dev partners’ 5 key supports for LDCs

DOHA, Qatar, Mar 6: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday sought five key supports from development partners to make smart, innovative and knowledge-based society in Least Developed Countries (LDCs) to promote a peaceful, just and inclusive global society.



"A smart, innovative and knowledge-based society will help promote a peaceful, just and inclusive society," she said.



The premier was elaborating the five key supports of development partners while speaking as the chief guest at a side event titled "Investment in Research and Development in LDCs for Smart and Innovative Societies" held at Auditorium-3 of Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) here.



The event was held on the sidelines of the 5th United Nations Conference on LDCs here.



As the first key support of development partners, Sheikh Hasina called for providing appropriate incentives to the international private sector for impactful technology transfer to LDCs, including for climate action.



Secondly, she said: help investing in digital infrastructures to reduce broadband divide and tech discriminations in LDCs.



Thirdly, she said foster collaboration among research professionals and institutes to address issues and challenges facing LDCs.



As fourth the premier called for continuation of LDC waivers under TRIPS agreement, also beyond graduation, especially for pharmaceuticals and agro-chemicals.



And finally, she said: support developing an intellectual property regime conducive to both innovation and development in LDCs.



Sheikh Hasina also mentioned her goal to go much further to the next vision of building 'Smart Bangladesh' by 2041.



"It will be based on four core elements: Smart Citizen, Smart Government, Smart Society and Smart Economy," she said.



The premier said in 2009, while her government made a pledge to the people to build a "Digital Bangladesh" by 2021, at that time, it sounded like a tall order.



"But, the COVID-19 pandemic proved that we could redeem that pledge," she added. She said the pandemic reminded that LDCs cannot wait to invest in scientific research and technological innovation.



"Such investments are a must for advancing their economies through productive capacity building," she said.



The prime minister mentioned that LDCs average GDP expenditure for research and development still remains below 0.6 percent, and only a handful of them feature in the Global Innovation Index.



"But, LDCs cannot afford to lag behind with the advent of the Fourth Industrial Revolution," she said, adding, "Our young people should be made part of the Future of Work. We need meaningful global partnership for that," she said.



Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh qualified for LDC graduation in 2021 under all three criteria.



"We are now preparing for graduation in 2026. During this transition, investment in science, technology and innovation is a priority for our government. We are working with the UN Technology Bank for LDCs on a national needs assessment," she said.



She also said that her government attaches importance to promoting a scientific mindset in the education system.



"We've established a host of Science and Technology Universities and specialized institutes around the country," she added.



Sheikh Hasina said that the government has introduced the "Bangabandhu Science and Technology Fellowship" and "National Science and Technology Fellowship".



She mentioned the new focus on Blended Education is aimed at developing IT skills for all. BSS



