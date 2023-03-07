Draft policy not yet finalised: Quader

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said the draft policy that has been prepared on motorcycle movement is not yet final.



He said these in the meeting room of the Road Transport and Highways Department at the Secretariat.



The Road Transport and Highways Department has drafted a policy proposing to fix the maximum speed limit of 30 km for motorcycles in Dhaka and other cities. It is also proposed to impose several restrictions on the movement of motorcycles on highways.



However, in this regard, Road Transport and Bridges Minister and Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "The draft is still not final. It has not come to my table yet. There is no reason to think that a draft policy is final. I'll look into it."



The Road Transport and Bridges Minister said, "We are with the people. We understand the language of people's mind and eyes."



According to drafted policy by the Road Transport and Highways Department, motorcycles of less than 126 cc (engine capacity) cannot ply on highways. Also, one cannot drive a motorcycle on the highways with a rider behind. And the drafted policy stated to determine the color of the clothes and helmet of the rider of the ridesharing motorcycle.



Regarding the motorcycle movement on the Padma Bridge, Minister Quader said, "The government is not thinking about allowing motorcycles on the Padma Bridge. Now the Padma Bridge is in peace."

