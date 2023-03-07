

Media advocacy meeting of Light House held



The meeting was presided over by Harun Or Rashid, CEO and founder of Light House. Ayesha Siddiqui, Deputy Director (Evaluation & Planning) Directorate of Women Affairs, was present as the chief guest.



Sohrab Hussain, Adolescence Behavior Change Manager, Pathfinder International, Dhaka, was present as special guest.



Light House, a non-governmental organization, organised a media advocacy meeting with the financial support of USAID and technical assistance of Pathfinder International to mark the International Women's Day, 2023 with the theme of ' Digital ALL: innovation and technology for gender equality at Bangladesh Shishu Kalyan Parishad conference room in the capital on Monday.The meeting was presided over by Harun Or Rashid, CEO and founder of Light House. Ayesha Siddiqui, Deputy Director (Evaluation & Planning) Directorate of Women Affairs, was present as the chief guest.Sohrab Hussain, Adolescence Behavior Change Manager, Pathfinder International, Dhaka, was present as special guest.