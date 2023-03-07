Piyarul elected Zilla Parishad Chairman Association Prez



CHATTOGRAM, Mar 6: Chattogram Zilla Parishad Chairman ATM Piyarul Islam has been elected president of Bangladesh Zilla Parishad Chairman Association and Madaripur Zilla Parishad Chairman Munir Chowdhury General Secretary.This decision was taken at the post-lunch exchange meeting of all district council chairmen of the country at Radisson Blu in Dhaka on Sunday.Chattogram Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Shabbir Iqbal said this achievement has increased the status of Chattogram Zilla Parishad.