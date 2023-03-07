Panchagarh attackers mostly BNP-Jamaat supporters: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday said that majority of the attackers on Qadiani community's event 'Salana Jalsa' are BNP and Jamaat supporters.



"Police have the names of those people who carried out the attack on Qadiani community's event 'Salana Jalsa' in Panchagarh. Most of them were BNP-Jamaat supporters. They created chaos and attacked there. The incident took two lives", said Hasan Mahmud.



The minister made the remarks while sharing views with the newly elected committee of Bangladesh PhotoJournalist Association at secretariat.



Mentioning that Panchagarh occurrence was not any isolated incident the minister said that as the BNP does politics with communal extremist groups they are trying to make more such incidents happen.



"It is being looked into whether the Rohingya camp incident was related to any sabotage," said Hasan Mahmud while replying to a question about the recent fire incidents. UNB

