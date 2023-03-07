3 to die for killing woman, daughter in C’nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Mar 6: A Chapainawabganj court on Monday convicted three persons and sentenced them to death for killing a woman and her daughter over land dispute.



Additional District and Session Judge Rabiul Islam pronounced the judgment.



The condemned convicts were identified as Rubel, Humayun Kabir and Mahbub Alam. Of them Mahbub tried in absentia.



The court also fined them Tk 50,000 each.



According to the prosecution, Nasima Begum, wife of Nasiruddin, an expatriate in Saudi Arabia, of Up-Razarampur Kumarpara of Sadar upazila and her daughter Nila were killed by the convicts following an enmity over the ownership of a piece of land on August 31, 2012.



Police recovered the bodies of Nasima and Nila from their house on the following day.



Taimur Rahman, father of Nasima lodged a complaint against six people with Sadar Police. Police registered a case later.



Of the six accused, one of them died during the trial proceedings. UNB



After examining records and witnesses, the Additional District and Session Judge announced the judgment and acquitted two more accused as allegations brought against them could not be proved. UNB



