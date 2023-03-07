Video
Tuesday, 7 March, 2023, 9:09 PM
Home City News

8 new dengue case reported

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 134

Eight more people were hospitalised with dengue in 24 hours till Monday morning.

Of the new patients, five were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). Thirty dengue patients, including 15 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.     UNB

So far, the DGHS has recorded 766 dengue cases, 727 recoveries, and nine deaths this year.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year. UNB


