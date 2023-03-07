5 gold bars recovered from man’s stomach at Benapole

BENAPOLE, Mar 6: Customs intelligence recovered five gold bars from the stomach of a person at Benapole checkpost in Jashore on Monday.



The detainee is Ibrahim Befari, 35, son of Abdul Latif of Charkewar village under Sadar upazila of Munshiganj.



Shayekh Arefin Jahedhi, assistant director at the Tax Department in Benapole Customs Intelligence House, said tipped-off Ibrahim was detained and interrogated about the presence of the gold bars at the checkpost.



Initially he denied having gold bars with him, later he was taken to a clinic and brought out the gold bars from his stomach after doing X-ray, he said. UNB



