Social media’s effects on youth

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

Dear Sir

The life of today's youths is being spoiled by social media. Though not directly, but social media is aimed at the young generation of the 21st century, who are stressed, lonely, and anxious.

Teenagers who expend a lot of time on social media are more likely to be lonely and isolated since they are missing out on socializing and other activities. Teens, especially females, who expend most of their time on social media browsing other people's accounts sometimes have a lack of self-esteem and feel down and unhappy when comparing their own photographs and lifestyles to those flawlessly staged ones on such platforms. Social media eliminate the amount of time kids should expend on other typical activities like finishing their homework and doing daily activities, which causes additional stress. Most kids find that using social media keeps them up late, which can increase their academic performance and even raise their chance of developing unstable mental health.  

Shahriar Bin Kabir
Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology
BBA 4th year (Student) 



