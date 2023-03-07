A missing legacy of an iconic speech

It is rare or perhaps the only instance in the history of mankind - that a public speech delivered by a leader gave birth to a nation - if not in reality, but in the mind and spirit of a deprived and oppressed people.



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's iconic 7th March speech of 1971 is that landmark speech which instilled the dream of an independent and sovereign nation for millions of Bengalis.



As we observe the historic 7 March today, we reflect back to the numerous attributes and not surprised how and why Mujib's iconic speech found its deserving place as one of the paramount speeches in the history of world politics.



52 years on, March 7 speech yet remains one of the most committed political speeches that provided an over-arching narrative of self-determination based on a common ground for all Bengalis.



However, in 2017, UNESCO announced Bangabandhu's March 7 speech as one of the most historic speeches in the world. Significance of the speech could not be clearer. It was for the first time as a nation, Bengalis received a united purpose, a call for self-determination, and a pledge to never surrender in whatever domination. Finally, on 30 October 2017, UNESCO included the speech in the "Memory of the World Register" as a documentary heritage.



Our point, however, speeches with clearly chalked out points and policies are always powerful since the audience easily deciphers the difference between information and direction, and connect better to the prose when deliverables are listed. Moreover, generating sincere commitment and compliance to the directions requires a lot more than simplicity and structure. And it surely demands usage of decent language.



Let us not forget, Bangabandhu, despite a huge and clear mandate, manifestly refrained from hurling abuses, humiliate or insult the then brutal Pakistan military regime and his political opponents in his 7th March speech. Thus, decency is also an important legacy of this historic speech.



Sadly enough, we find the nature and content of most political speeches delivered in today's Bangladesh - hollow, insulting , full of verbal threats and attacking rhetoric. Blaming and slandering serves no purpose in a meaningful political speech.



Therefore, drawing inspiration from this legacy of 7 March speech - we call on all politicians, cutting across their party lines - to prepare and deliver respective political speeches founded on rationale and decency.



The indiscriminate practice of hurling verbal abuse - unleashing personal attacks through public speeches - targeting rival political opponents must stop.



This is our message on this historic day.



