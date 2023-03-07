

March 7 speech de facto declaration of independence



On the day, the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered the epoch-making speech at the Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka in 1971. Since the speech was of great importance judged by the political turmoil at that time, it was duly acknowledged and recognized at the international levels as the day was included in the memory of the World International Register, a list of world's important documentary heritage maintained by the UNESCO.



March 7 is an unforgettable day in the history of Bengali's liberation movement as on this day Bangabandhu re-energize and revitalize people with his thunderous voice in the then Race Course Maidan, which was the charter of independence of the Bengali nation. The speech conjured up a picture and condition faced by people in the then East Pakistan and proved Bangabandhu's immense courage, sacrifice, bold leadership and right guidance to lead the nation to its ultimate goal of liberation.



Although the speech was extempore and there was no written script, there were no irrelevancies found in the entire speech from the beginning to the end. Even Bangabandhu did not stutter for a moment. He seemed bestowed with extraordinary power as people were spellbound by his every word during the speech. He enchanted a sea of around two million people and moved them to the specific point of mass struggle for the country's independence.



The Father of the Nation called for a civil disobedience movement asking people to turn "every house into a fortress". He obliquely gave a message to Bengali people to prepare for a war of independence amid widespread reports of mobilization of armed forces by West Pakistani government. But the actual liberation war began 19 days later when the Pakistan Army launched Operation Searchlight against Bengali civilians, intelligentsia, students, politicians and general people unleashing a genocide in the eastern part of the then Pakistan.



The key directives of Bangabandhu for his civil disobedience movement were like people should not pay taxes; government servants should take orders only from him; the secretariat, government and semi-government offices and courts in East Pakistan should observe strikes with necessary exemptions to be announced from time to time; only local and inter-district telephone lines should function and railways and ports could continue to function but their workers should not co-operate if they are subject to repression.



The speech was a de facto declaration of independence. It lasted about 19 minutes with some clarion calls: "The struggle this time is the struggle for our liberty. The struggle this time is the struggle for our independence". He began his speech with uttering these words: "Today, I appeared before you with a heavy heart as the streets in many parts of East Pakistan are stained with the red blood of our brethren. Today people of Bengal want freedom, people of Bengal want to survive, people of Bengal want to have their rights. What wrong did we do?"



Suffice to say, what wrong did the Bengali people do at that time? Bangabandhu became the de jure ruler when his party, Awami League, gained a majority in the National Assembly of Pakistan in the general election held in 1970. But Pakistani military ruler refused to transfer power to the Bengali nationalist leader Bangabandhu.



Amid escalating political turmoil, Gen Yahya Khan announced March 25 as the new date for the national assembly meeting. But Bangabandhu set four conditions for joining the National Assembly. They included the immediate lifting of martial law; the immediate withdrawal of all military personnel to their barracks; the immediate transfer of power to elected representatives of people and a proper inquiry into the loss of life during the then on-going political crises.



In reality, Pakistani military juntas were biding their time to covertly mobilize troops from the western part of the country to silence the voice of Bengalis forever. And on March 26, 1971, they unleashed world history's one of the great infamies against innocent people of East Pakistan.



We have much to learn from the Historic March 7 speech as it has become a reference tool for historians, academicians and researchers for its inherent message to unite people against an organized and powerful military force in order to reach their cherished goal.



