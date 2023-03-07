

From 7th March Speech to independent Bangladesh



On March 7, 1971, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman gave his speech at a large gathering at Suhrawardy Udyan in front of more than 10 lakh people and showed the way to the rise of an independent Bangladesh. The galvanizing speech was delivered by Bangabandhu for about 19 minutes in front of more than 10 lakh freedom-loving people on March 7, 1971 at Suhrawardy Udyan. This speech is recognized as one of the best political speeches in the world. All the other best speeches in the world were written speeches.



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered his speech on 7th March very wisely. Withdrawal of martial law, withdrawal of army barracks, transfer of power to elected representatives, and judicial inquiry into the killings-all four conditions, on the one hand, paved the way for negotiations, and on the other hand, he concluded by saying-'The struggle this time is the struggle for our emancipation. The struggle this time is the struggle for our independence.'



Moreover, Bangabandhu's speech on March 7 got academic recognition globally. A 223-page book was published from the United Kingdom in 2014 with the best speeches of nearly two and a half thousand years from 431 BC to 1987 AD. Jacob F. Field compiled the book, "We Shall Fight on the Beaches - The Speeches That Inspired History". Former United States President Ronald Reagan's last speech in the compilation began with a speech by Sir Winston Churchill, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom during World War II. Bangabandhu's speech has found a place in 201 pages of the book, the title is 'The Struggle This Time Is The Struggle for Independence'. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has recognized Bangabandhu's historic March 7th speech in 2017 as a 'World Heritage Document' and included it in the 'Memory of the World International Register.



So far this speech has been translated into about 12 languages of the world. So now not only Bangladesh but generation after generation all over the world know how Bangabandhu maintained balance in the disaster situation of the country through a speech, how he united the people of that country.



Bangabandhu has taught how to struggle without making any accusation against anyone, without making provocative statements.



And now the opposite picture can be noticed in the country. The leaders of the political parties are now just sitting in ambush, talking provocatively against each other. It goes without saying that there is no political tolerance among the political parties now.



The 7th March Speech teaches the present generation how to be a protester against injustice, exploitation, and oppression, how to remain steadfast without bowing down, how to move forward, how to assert rights. This speech teaches us how to move forward in a democratic way, to give priority to the opinion of others. In his speech on March 7, Bangabandhu said, "If anyone speaks fairly, even if he is one in number, we will accept his fair words even if we are huge in number."



Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's contribution to India's freedom struggle is immense. He said, 'You give blood, I will give freedom to India'.

From 7th March Speech to independent Bangladesh

But Bangabandhu said- "Since we have given blood, we will give more of it. But, Insha'Allah, we will free the people of this land!" Yes, this is Bangabandhu. Eventually, he was able to liberate this country from the enemy.



Such a great leader like Bangabandhu is no longer seen in today's politics. What did we learn from Bangabandhu's 7th March Speech and his political life philosophy? Why can't we practice democratic values, humanity and secularism even after passing the golden jubilee of independence? What is the reason behind this? It is time to return to the ideals of our freedom and the great war of liberation.



Although Bangabandhu declared armed independence in the early hours of March 26, 1971, in fact, the declaration of independence was made in his speech on March 7, 1971. The people of this country inspired by the great speech and jumped into the great war of liberation for liberating the country.



Eventually, we get a country of infinite possibilities inlaid with red-green maps. The inflammatory 7th March speech moved us, inspired us to liberate the country. This speech always gives us the strength to speak out against injustice, oppression, and tyranny.



Emran Emon is a researcher, journalist and columnist



