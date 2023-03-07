

Smart aviation for ‘Smart Bangladesh’



The increasing passenger demands for air transport of Saidpur and cox's Bazar routes may be worth to mention. During the period of 2011-2012, when 3 flights per week was difficult to operate but now everyday 14 to 15 flights have been operated. The cox's Bazar operations used to have 2-4 flights per day during tourist seasons and rest of the period especially during summer and rainy seasons no flight used to operate just about 15 years back but now 26-28- flights have been operated every day. The air transport demand has been increasing every year country wide but unfortunately over a period of time since our independence at least 5 airports had been closed down for commercial operations depriving the air transportation demands of those localities.



Same traffic intense has been seen in the international airports as well. The third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka is going to be ready by the end 2023 to facilitate additional one crore passenger. But the vital question is how to arrange additional flights for these expected increased numbers of passengers with the existing runway facilities of this airport?



After expansion program of the third terminal, passengers comfort will be much better but it will require huge trained man power to provide proper services to these additional passengers. Actually, one of the most vital challenges that we are already facing acute shortage of efficient service oriented human resources. We are even after 51 years of independence could not produce efficient man power in aviation sector. A few institutes have been established by the private entrepreneurs but there is none, including civil aviation and industry, to promote and support them to grow.



Airports of Bangladesh and their capacities

All airports and airstrips of Bangladesh had been constructed during World War 2 by British Air Force and Army. Immediately after our independence, Government had taken the decision to reconstruct and develop the airports in order to start aviation business in Bangladesh. The Dhaka Airport ( present Tejgaon airport) became the first international airport of Bangladesh immediately after independence while two other airports, Chittagong and Sylhet, had been re-commissioned as domestic airports. The Dhaka Airport, now Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, has been shifted to kurmitola area in 1880, and remain sole international airport of the country until Shah Amanat International Airport, Chattogram has become the second International airport in 1990. The Sylhet Airport, now Osmany International Airport, has been up graded as International airport in 2002.



The yearly passenger and cargo handling capacity of Shahjalal Airport are 80 lac and 2 lac metric ton respectively while Shah Amanat have yearly capacity to handle of 15 lac passengers and 6000 metric ton cargo. Osmany Airport can handle only 6 lac passengers yearly though Civil Aviation has taken expansion program to facilitate passenger handling capacity to 20 lac soon. The capacity to handle passengers and cargo of these airports already exceeded resulting huge pressure on the airports as well as creating traffic jam on the ground and in the air. Air traffic congestion of Shahjalal International Aairport has gone beyond tolerance limit - terminal buildings have become over crowded, Ground Handling upsetting the arriving passengers ,aircraft holding time both on ground and in the air more than 20 to 30 minutes at times surpassing most of the domestic flight time; cargo handling getting delayed hours together. Instrument landing system category 1 of these airports restricts aircraft to land below 800 meter visibility forced aircrafts divert to Kolkata or Myanmar.



Bangladesh has now 5 operating domestic airports; these are Barisal, Cox's Bazar, Jashore, Saidpur and Rajshahi Airports. All these airports has tremendous operational limitations such as non- availability of all -weather operational and navigational aids -aircraft operations become limited if reported visibility is less than 2800 meter , no Instrument landing System available ( ILS) , insufficient night landing facilities, limited watch hour and human resources. Another 5 airports, Ishurdi, Lalmonirhat, Thakurgaon, Comilla and Shamsernagar had been closed since long. In addition to these, there are more than 31 abandoned airfields/airstrips in different locations of the country remained unattended and unused.



Helicopter usage in Bangladesh has been increased quite noticeably. Almost 10 Helicopter companies with their different types of 35 helicopters have been providing services to transport mainly foreign buyers, investors, corporate passengers and medically handicapped passengers. Unfortunately till now we do not have exclusive helicopter operation policy and independent heliport. Helicopter operates from Shahjalal Airport causing delay and creating potential traffic hazards to the commercial air traffic of this airport.



Our Existing and Future Market

The present domestic market is not that big. It is growing but still circling within 25 lac passenger. Due to the Russia - Ukraine war the expected growth could not be achieved, furthermore, our aircraft utilization in domestic sectors remains restricted due to limited capacity of domestic airports. In the international market traffic rate of growth is better but these are mostly for labor market, Omrah package, Hajj pilgrims and medical passengers. The present demand in international sector is so high that tickets for most of the destinations have become golden dear. Cargo market is also growing faster and already exceeded airport capacity. If we consider existing movement of passengers and cargo, we can take an idea that our present direct market volume may exceed USD 3.5 to 4 billion.



If we can manage to handle potential demand of 50 lac domestic passengers and two crore 20 lac international passengers along with 5-7 lac metric ton of cargo as expected after completion of Third Terminal then the market volume is likely to surpass usd 12 billion by 2035. Aviation will be able to contribute more than usd 2 billion in GDP. However, if we cannot build our local airline capacity (Seat Capacity) in international sectors we will severely lose market share. In fact at present Bangladeshi operators holding market share only 22- 25%. If it further declines the result will be the huge amount of dollars to fly away.



Why we need to expand air routes

It is needless to say that transportation is one of the very vital tools for economic development of any country. We have achieved revolutionary changes in road transport and rail ways but unfortunately our riverine ways have been squeezed down to only 6500 meter from 24 thousand meter. Likewise our air routes and airports within the country have been shortened/closed down over a period of time despite growing demands.



There is a direct relationship between the economic growth and aviation growth of a country. That is faster growth of economy is dependent on faster product movement and till now air transportation is one of the best options for trade, business and passenger transportation. Over 90% of the regional and International passengers use air transportation and 45% of the world total cargo movement is being flown by air transport.



Even in our country most of the international passengers prefer air transportation and the demand is exponentially increasing every year though the seat capacity is still below the demand resulting high and unbearable ticket fare in compare to any other neighboring countries. It is expected that by 2030-31 Shahjalal International Airport might have to host more than 2 crore passenger yearly if the present growth rate continues. But this International airport is now unable to accommodate even existing passengers that is about 86 lac per year. Moreover, this airport is multi operational that includes military, schedule commercial, training, non- schedule and helicopter operations. The present daily schedule operations are about 290 to 300 flights covering domestic and international that create havoc in the flow of air traffic; any additional flights to meet the further passenger demand will make the airport stalled if further expansion projects are not taken.



Our Domestic scenario is also almost same. With the growth of our economy our passenger demands also have been increasing. It will be worth mentioning that In the year 2011-12 the volume of our domestic passenger were only 7 lac when our per capita income was only USD 1,044 but in 2022 when our per capita income touched to USD 2,824 the air travel also shot up to 25 lac per year. Prior to Covid in 2019 we have seen the crisis for air tickets within the domestic sectors as well as international sectors. However, due to downtrend in SME businesses, fuel price hike, and inflation domestic sector is facing a bit difficulties but this situation will be turned back soon. The capacities of terminal and air traffic facilities of all the domestic airports have reached to their peak. Growing demands indicate the need of opening the closed airports. Moreover, the defunct airports should be taken control by Civil Aviation Ministry and may plan for STOL ports/heliport/ water ports /institutions in future.



Appreciating the need of air connectivity within the country and increasing net- work worldwide most developing countries have given super priority in their air transportation. They have understood " Time is Money" and speed can beat time. Recent examples are India's Udan projects and China's current five years plan on aviation expansion.



Requirements of Airport Capacity Building

Of late Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh has taken some projects to expand airports capacities to accommodate additional passengers as well as additional air traffic.



Even after the commissioning of Third Terminal by the end of 2023, one of the iconic projects in the country's aviation, the traffic congestion will still continue unless runway capacity is enhanced. Passenger's comfort at terminal may become better conducting additional flights for additional passengers that are being forecast for 2030 will be nightmare. More than 400 flights will be required to handle per day and by 2035 more than 600 flights need to be operated. Same situation is going to be faced by other airports as well.



Civil aviation has taken some expansion projects for both domestic and international airports. All the international airports will be installed with ILS category 2 to facilitate aircraft to operate in a visibility less than 800 meter but not below 350 meter. Cox's Bazar and Saidpur airports are going to be up- graded to International airports. Saidpur airport may become a strategic airport for business and commerce taking the advantages of chicken neck, confluence of four bordering countries. . Cox's Bazar should have a second runway to cope up with future requirement of Tourism city. Shahjalal Airport should get a second dependent runway to ease the existing congestion of air traffic. After completion of these up- gradations and expansion programs, the upcoming situation might be improved but how long. These expansion programs cannot meet the requirements beyond 2035. How we will meet the demands of 2035 to 2041?



We are expecting per capita income will exceed USD 12,000 by 2041. Definitely economic activities will be spread out throughout small towns, under privileged areas, bordering areas, coastal areas, etc. Naturally, there will be additional demands in air transport. Potential demands of air transportation, therefore, need to be addressed establishing aviation network country wide.



Conclusion

Honorable Prime Minister has urged to build Smart Bangladesh. We also want Smart Aviation. We need to identify the challenges and take proactive decisions to go ahead. We have many challenges to expand our airports and airlines but we need to address as soon as possible; there is no alternative but to enhance Airports capacities. A new international airport near Dhaka may be a possible solution and need to plan soon. New airport should include at least 2 or more runways having all state of the art facilities of aviation and well connected with all types of transportations with the major cities of the country. The capacity of all other airports should be built to cope up with future demand. A business friendly and service oriented aviation policy also to be formulated to meet the future demand and protect the market shares of Bangladeshi operators.



There are potential demands in both domestic and international markets but the capacities of traffic handling of our airports already have been exhausted. We need to enhance capacity of international airports, opening the closed airports and create efficient human resources to meet the growing demands. Capturing the market proactively to make a "Smart Aviation for Smart Bangladesh" is essential.



The writer, a retired Wing Commander of Bangladesh Air Force, is an expert in aviation sector

The aviation industry in Bangladesh cannot be claimed as baby anymore while we are passing 51 years of our independence. The growth of this business from 1972 to 2022 is really noticeable both in the domestic and international sectors. The domestic passenger movement has been increased to almost 25 lac in 2019 from only 3 lac in 1991 while international passenger movement increases to 86 lac from 11 lac. The rise in cargo transportation also has been noticed and passed to 3 lac metric tons by 2019 from only 70,000 metric ton in 1999. Though the present growth has been slowed down due to Covid and war between Russia and Ukraine but in real sense we could not touch the height where we are supposed to reach in aviation. We have failed to read the potential demands in the local market and severely lost the market share in the international sectors.The increasing passenger demands for air transport of Saidpur and cox's Bazar routes may be worth to mention. During the period of 2011-2012, when 3 flights per week was difficult to operate but now everyday 14 to 15 flights have been operated. The cox's Bazar operations used to have 2-4 flights per day during tourist seasons and rest of the period especially during summer and rainy seasons no flight used to operate just about 15 years back but now 26-28- flights have been operated every day. The air transport demand has been increasing every year country wide but unfortunately over a period of time since our independence at least 5 airports had been closed down for commercial operations depriving the air transportation demands of those localities.Same traffic intense has been seen in the international airports as well. The third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka is going to be ready by the end 2023 to facilitate additional one crore passenger. But the vital question is how to arrange additional flights for these expected increased numbers of passengers with the existing runway facilities of this airport?After expansion program of the third terminal, passengers comfort will be much better but it will require huge trained man power to provide proper services to these additional passengers. Actually, one of the most vital challenges that we are already facing acute shortage of efficient service oriented human resources. We are even after 51 years of independence could not produce efficient man power in aviation sector. A few institutes have been established by the private entrepreneurs but there is none, including civil aviation and industry, to promote and support them to grow.Airports of Bangladesh and their capacitiesAll airports and airstrips of Bangladesh had been constructed during World War 2 by British Air Force and Army. Immediately after our independence, Government had taken the decision to reconstruct and develop the airports in order to start aviation business in Bangladesh. The Dhaka Airport ( present Tejgaon airport) became the first international airport of Bangladesh immediately after independence while two other airports, Chittagong and Sylhet, had been re-commissioned as domestic airports. The Dhaka Airport, now Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, has been shifted to kurmitola area in 1880, and remain sole international airport of the country until Shah Amanat International Airport, Chattogram has become the second International airport in 1990. The Sylhet Airport, now Osmany International Airport, has been up graded as International airport in 2002.The yearly passenger and cargo handling capacity of Shahjalal Airport are 80 lac and 2 lac metric ton respectively while Shah Amanat have yearly capacity to handle of 15 lac passengers and 6000 metric ton cargo. Osmany Airport can handle only 6 lac passengers yearly though Civil Aviation has taken expansion program to facilitate passenger handling capacity to 20 lac soon. The capacity to handle passengers and cargo of these airports already exceeded resulting huge pressure on the airports as well as creating traffic jam on the ground and in the air. Air traffic congestion of Shahjalal International Aairport has gone beyond tolerance limit - terminal buildings have become over crowded, Ground Handling upsetting the arriving passengers ,aircraft holding time both on ground and in the air more than 20 to 30 minutes at times surpassing most of the domestic flight time; cargo handling getting delayed hours together. Instrument landing system category 1 of these airports restricts aircraft to land below 800 meter visibility forced aircrafts divert to Kolkata or Myanmar.Bangladesh has now 5 operating domestic airports; these are Barisal, Cox's Bazar, Jashore, Saidpur and Rajshahi Airports. All these airports has tremendous operational limitations such as non- availability of all -weather operational and navigational aids -aircraft operations become limited if reported visibility is less than 2800 meter , no Instrument landing System available ( ILS) , insufficient night landing facilities, limited watch hour and human resources. Another 5 airports, Ishurdi, Lalmonirhat, Thakurgaon, Comilla and Shamsernagar had been closed since long. In addition to these, there are more than 31 abandoned airfields/airstrips in different locations of the country remained unattended and unused.Helicopter usage in Bangladesh has been increased quite noticeably. Almost 10 Helicopter companies with their different types of 35 helicopters have been providing services to transport mainly foreign buyers, investors, corporate passengers and medically handicapped passengers. Unfortunately till now we do not have exclusive helicopter operation policy and independent heliport. Helicopter operates from Shahjalal Airport causing delay and creating potential traffic hazards to the commercial air traffic of this airport.Our Existing and Future MarketThe present domestic market is not that big. It is growing but still circling within 25 lac passenger. Due to the Russia - Ukraine war the expected growth could not be achieved, furthermore, our aircraft utilization in domestic sectors remains restricted due to limited capacity of domestic airports. In the international market traffic rate of growth is better but these are mostly for labor market, Omrah package, Hajj pilgrims and medical passengers. The present demand in international sector is so high that tickets for most of the destinations have become golden dear. Cargo market is also growing faster and already exceeded airport capacity. If we consider existing movement of passengers and cargo, we can take an idea that our present direct market volume may exceed USD 3.5 to 4 billion.If we can manage to handle potential demand of 50 lac domestic passengers and two crore 20 lac international passengers along with 5-7 lac metric ton of cargo as expected after completion of Third Terminal then the market volume is likely to surpass usd 12 billion by 2035. Aviation will be able to contribute more than usd 2 billion in GDP. However, if we cannot build our local airline capacity (Seat Capacity) in international sectors we will severely lose market share. In fact at present Bangladeshi operators holding market share only 22- 25%. If it further declines the result will be the huge amount of dollars to fly away.Why we need to expand air routesIt is needless to say that transportation is one of the very vital tools for economic development of any country. We have achieved revolutionary changes in road transport and rail ways but unfortunately our riverine ways have been squeezed down to only 6500 meter from 24 thousand meter. Likewise our air routes and airports within the country have been shortened/closed down over a period of time despite growing demands.There is a direct relationship between the economic growth and aviation growth of a country. That is faster growth of economy is dependent on faster product movement and till now air transportation is one of the best options for trade, business and passenger transportation. Over 90% of the regional and International passengers use air transportation and 45% of the world total cargo movement is being flown by air transport.Even in our country most of the international passengers prefer air transportation and the demand is exponentially increasing every year though the seat capacity is still below the demand resulting high and unbearable ticket fare in compare to any other neighboring countries. It is expected that by 2030-31 Shahjalal International Airport might have to host more than 2 crore passenger yearly if the present growth rate continues. But this International airport is now unable to accommodate even existing passengers that is about 86 lac per year. Moreover, this airport is multi operational that includes military, schedule commercial, training, non- schedule and helicopter operations. The present daily schedule operations are about 290 to 300 flights covering domestic and international that create havoc in the flow of air traffic; any additional flights to meet the further passenger demand will make the airport stalled if further expansion projects are not taken.Our Domestic scenario is also almost same. With the growth of our economy our passenger demands also have been increasing. It will be worth mentioning that In the year 2011-12 the volume of our domestic passenger were only 7 lac when our per capita income was only USD 1,044 but in 2022 when our per capita income touched to USD 2,824 the air travel also shot up to 25 lac per year. Prior to Covid in 2019 we have seen the crisis for air tickets within the domestic sectors as well as international sectors. However, due to downtrend in SME businesses, fuel price hike, and inflation domestic sector is facing a bit difficulties but this situation will be turned back soon. The capacities of terminal and air traffic facilities of all the domestic airports have reached to their peak. Growing demands indicate the need of opening the closed airports. Moreover, the defunct airports should be taken control by Civil Aviation Ministry and may plan for STOL ports/heliport/ water ports /institutions in future.Appreciating the need of air connectivity within the country and increasing net- work worldwide most developing countries have given super priority in their air transportation. They have understood " Time is Money" and speed can beat time. Recent examples are India's Udan projects and China's current five years plan on aviation expansion.Requirements of Airport Capacity BuildingOf late Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh has taken some projects to expand airports capacities to accommodate additional passengers as well as additional air traffic.Even after the commissioning of Third Terminal by the end of 2023, one of the iconic projects in the country's aviation, the traffic congestion will still continue unless runway capacity is enhanced. Passenger's comfort at terminal may become better conducting additional flights for additional passengers that are being forecast for 2030 will be nightmare. More than 400 flights will be required to handle per day and by 2035 more than 600 flights need to be operated. Same situation is going to be faced by other airports as well.Civil aviation has taken some expansion projects for both domestic and international airports. All the international airports will be installed with ILS category 2 to facilitate aircraft to operate in a visibility less than 800 meter but not below 350 meter. Cox's Bazar and Saidpur airports are going to be up- graded to International airports. Saidpur airport may become a strategic airport for business and commerce taking the advantages of chicken neck, confluence of four bordering countries. . Cox's Bazar should have a second runway to cope up with future requirement of Tourism city. Shahjalal Airport should get a second dependent runway to ease the existing congestion of air traffic. After completion of these up- gradations and expansion programs, the upcoming situation might be improved but how long. These expansion programs cannot meet the requirements beyond 2035. How we will meet the demands of 2035 to 2041?We are expecting per capita income will exceed USD 12,000 by 2041. Definitely economic activities will be spread out throughout small towns, under privileged areas, bordering areas, coastal areas, etc. Naturally, there will be additional demands in air transport. Potential demands of air transportation, therefore, need to be addressed establishing aviation network country wide.ConclusionHonorable Prime Minister has urged to build Smart Bangladesh. We also want Smart Aviation. We need to identify the challenges and take proactive decisions to go ahead. We have many challenges to expand our airports and airlines but we need to address as soon as possible; there is no alternative but to enhance Airports capacities. A new international airport near Dhaka may be a possible solution and need to plan soon. New airport should include at least 2 or more runways having all state of the art facilities of aviation and well connected with all types of transportations with the major cities of the country. The capacity of all other airports should be built to cope up with future demand. A business friendly and service oriented aviation policy also to be formulated to meet the future demand and protect the market shares of Bangladeshi operators.There are potential demands in both domestic and international markets but the capacities of traffic handling of our airports already have been exhausted. We need to enhance capacity of international airports, opening the closed airports and create efficient human resources to meet the growing demands. Capturing the market proactively to make a "Smart Aviation for Smart Bangladesh" is essential.The writer, a retired Wing Commander of Bangladesh Air Force, is an expert in aviation sector