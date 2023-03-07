KAPASIA, GAZIPUR, Mar 6: Iqbal Siddiqui, founding principal of Iqbal Siddiqui School and College in Nayanpur Village in Rajendrapur Cantonment area in the district passed away on Saturday evening.



He breathed his last at the National Heart Disease Institute in Dhaka while being treated.



On Sunday, after Johr prayer, his Namaj-e-Janaza was held on the Johra School premises.



He left behind his wife Khaleda Siddiqui, daughter Mati Siddiqui, four brothers and sisters, and many well-wishers to mourn his death.