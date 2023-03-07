Video
Home Countryside

Three-day Lalon festival ends in Kushtia

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49
Our Correspondent


KUSHTIA, Mar 6: The three-day Lalon Festival (Saron Utsob) ended in the district on Sunday, marking the 133rd death anniversary of Lalon Shah.

The festival was arranged on the Lalon shrine premises in a great festivity. On the occasion, Lalon Academy organised a three-day seminar   and discussion meeting on the life of Lalon, who has practically ruled the mystic world for the last two hundred years; still his popularity is gaining everyday for his iconoclastic approach against cast system and religious intolerance.

Basically, Fakir Lalon Shah's origin is not known. No one knows where he was born, who were his parents, which religious, ethnic or cultural communities he belonged to.  A farmer found him in the Kaliganga River, a branch of Ganga, which is flowing through Kushtia. He was a child of 15/16. He was nearly dying from smallpox when Malam, a farmer/weaver of Cheuria Village of Kumarkhali in Kushtia, early in the morning, found  him lying between the muddy edge of the river and the splash of the water flow. Malam called his wife Matijan and took Lalon to their house. They treated him and took care of him and brought him to life.

Thousands of bauls and their followers came to his shrine  to pay homage to him and stayed there for five days and nights. They sang and prayed.

The Awami League government has constructed a huge cultural complex at Lalon Academy for preservation of bauls and Lalon culture.

It has included a four-storey building which is being utilised as library, archives, museum and office room. The other two-storey building is used as resort for bauls and auditorium. The government spent Tk 3.54 crore for the complex.

Lalon Shah spoke of humanism and unity of all human beings, irrespective of caste and creed.
 
Fakir Babu Shah, a devoted Baul singer said, 'For the last 30 years I have been singing. I love Lalon's songs very much. I found God's word and human spirit in song-scripts."

Young Baul Nazrul Shah said, 'For the last 15 years I have been singing. I am impressed by his songs. Not for musical rhythm, I love his spiritual deepness and expression of goodness.'

Local lawmaker Mahabubul Alam Hanif inaugurated the function on the first day as the chief guest. Deputy Commissioner of Kushtia Sydul Islam attended the concluding day as the chief guest.


