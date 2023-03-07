Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 March, 2023, 9:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

3 drown in 3 dists

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondents

Two boys and a minor child drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Barishal, Patuakhali and Rajshahi, in three days.

BARISHAL: A boy drowned in the Sandhya River in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon. The deceased was identified as Badhan Das, 12, son of Gopal Das, a resident of Ward No. 6 under Wazirpur Municipality.

Local sources said Badhan Das went missing in the river at noon while he was taking a bath in it. On information, fire service personnel rushed in and rescued him from the river.

Later on, they took the boy to Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Badhan dead.
 
The body was handed over to the deceased's family members.
 
GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: A sixteen-month-old minor child drowned in a bucket in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Tanha, daughter of Jahidur Rahman Ahsan of Ward No. 2 Kawkhali area under Chhotobashdia Union of Rangabali Upazila in the district.

The deceased's father Jahidur Rahman Ahsan said Tanha along with her mother lived in her maternal grandfather's house in Ward No. 9 under Galachipa Municipality. However, the child fell into a bucket full of water in the bathroom of the house at around 11am while her relatives were unaware of it.

Sensing the matter, the relatives rescued her and rushed to Galachipa Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.   

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.

RAJSHAHI: A teenage boy drowned in the Padma River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

Deceased Md Sohail, 18, was the son of Golam Azam, a resident of C&B Mor area of the city.

According to local sources, Sohail participated in an Ijtema, which has begun from Friday on Rajshahi Central Eidgah ground. He along with others went down to take a bath in the Padma River adjacent to the Eidgah ground in the afternoon. At one stage of bathing, Sohail went missing in the river.

Meanwhile, others who were with him started searching. After a while, they rescued Sohail and took him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.
Being informed, police went there and recovered the body.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Three-day Lalon festival ends in Kushtia
3 drown in 3 dists
National Jute Day observed in districts
3 females among 4 ‘commit suicide’
Four people found dead in four districts
Laxmipur fishermen seek adequate govt assistance
Coastal areas suffer setback for adverse impact of climate change


Latest News
AFC U-20 Women's Asia Cup Qualifiers to begin tomorrow
Trader found dead under bridge in Dinajpur
Rickshaw puller killed after being run over by bus
Bangamata SA Group International Squash Tournament begins in Chattogram
Man found dead in Chandpur
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 billion: UN agency
Qatar's top diplomat takes oath as new prime minister: Report
Man killed as covered van hits him in Patuakhali
Child drowns in bucket of water in Mymensingh
Gender equality still '300 years away', warns UN chief
Most Read News
Biman plane makes emergency landing at Dhaka airport following tyre burst
UN agencies implement Rohingya response activities under emergency fund
3 students killed after motorcycle crashed by unknown vehicle
Jamaat releases statement condemning Ahmadiyya community
Explosion in Science Lab a massive accident: Fire Service DG
Jamaat, BNP involved in Panchagarh violence: Asaduzzaman
Seven-member probe body formed over fire at Rohingya camps
Bangladesh reports six more Covid cases
AL was big partner in plot to destroy democracy during 1/11:Fakhrul
PM seeks Bangladesh-Qatar business forum for economic partnership
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft