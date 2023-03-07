3 drown in 3 dists

Two boys and a minor child drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Barishal, Patuakhali and Rajshahi, in three days.



BARISHAL: A boy drowned in the Sandhya River in Wazirpur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon. The deceased was identified as Badhan Das, 12, son of Gopal Das, a resident of Ward No. 6 under Wazirpur Municipality.



Local sources said Badhan Das went missing in the river at noon while he was taking a bath in it. On information, fire service personnel rushed in and rescued him from the river.



Later on, they took the boy to Wazirpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Badhan dead.



The body was handed over to the deceased's family members.



GALACHIPA, PATUAKHALI: A sixteen-month-old minor child drowned in a bucket in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Tanha, daughter of Jahidur Rahman Ahsan of Ward No. 2 Kawkhali area under Chhotobashdia Union of Rangabali Upazila in the district.



The deceased's father Jahidur Rahman Ahsan said Tanha along with her mother lived in her maternal grandfather's house in Ward No. 9 under Galachipa Municipality. However, the child fell into a bucket full of water in the bathroom of the house at around 11am while her relatives were unaware of it.



Sensing the matter, the relatives rescued her and rushed to Galachipa Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the girl dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as no complaint was lodged from them.



RAJSHAHI: A teenage boy drowned in the Padma River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.



Deceased Md Sohail, 18, was the son of Golam Azam, a resident of C&B Mor area of the city.



According to local sources, Sohail participated in an Ijtema, which has begun from Friday on Rajshahi Central Eidgah ground. He along with others went down to take a bath in the Padma River adjacent to the Eidgah ground in the afternoon. At one stage of bathing, Sohail went missing in the river.



Meanwhile, others who were with him started searching. After a while, they rescued Sohail and took him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), where the on-duty doctor declared the boy dead.

Being informed, police went there and recovered the body.



