Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 March, 2023, 9:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

National Jute Day observed in districts

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Our Correspondents

National Jute Day was observed on Monday across the country in a befitting manner.

This year's theme of the day is - 'Contribution of Jute Industry - Building Smart Bangladesh'.

To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Joypurhat and Rangamati.
JOYPURHAT: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.

A rally was brought out in the morning, and it ended on the deputy commissioner's (DC) office after parading the main streets of the town.

Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.

Joypurhat DC Salehin Tanvir Gazi was present as the chief guest while Additional DC (General) Anwar Parvez presided over the meeting.

Training Officer of Joypurhat Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Abdul Karim, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

Jute Development Officer Abdul Halim conducted the programme.

RANGAMATI: Rangamati Zilla Parishad, Jute Directorate, Ministry of Textiles and Jute jointly organized a discussion at Zilla Parishad conference hall on the occasion of the day.

Rangamati Zilla Parishad Chairman Angswipru Chowdhury was present as the chief guest at the discussion with Rangamati Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashraful Islam in the chair.

Chattogram Region Jute Inspector Partha Sarani Mursadi, DAE Deputy Director (DD) Apru Marma, Horticulture Centre DD Kazi Shafiful Islam, Zilla Parishad Members Jharna Khisa and Rohima Begum, among others, were also present at that time.

Earlier, a colourful procession was brought out from Happy Mor, and it ended on the Zilla Parishad premises after parading the main streets of the town.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Three-day Lalon festival ends in Kushtia
3 drown in 3 dists
National Jute Day observed in districts
3 females among 4 ‘commit suicide’
Four people found dead in four districts
Laxmipur fishermen seek adequate govt assistance
Coastal areas suffer setback for adverse impact of climate change


Latest News
AFC U-20 Women's Asia Cup Qualifiers to begin tomorrow
Trader found dead under bridge in Dinajpur
Rickshaw puller killed after being run over by bus
Bangamata SA Group International Squash Tournament begins in Chattogram
Man found dead in Chandpur
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 billion: UN agency
Qatar's top diplomat takes oath as new prime minister: Report
Man killed as covered van hits him in Patuakhali
Child drowns in bucket of water in Mymensingh
Gender equality still '300 years away', warns UN chief
Most Read News
Biman plane makes emergency landing at Dhaka airport following tyre burst
UN agencies implement Rohingya response activities under emergency fund
3 students killed after motorcycle crashed by unknown vehicle
Jamaat releases statement condemning Ahmadiyya community
Explosion in Science Lab a massive accident: Fire Service DG
Jamaat, BNP involved in Panchagarh violence: Asaduzzaman
Seven-member probe body formed over fire at Rohingya camps
Bangladesh reports six more Covid cases
AL was big partner in plot to destroy democracy during 1/11:Fakhrul
PM seeks Bangladesh-Qatar business forum for economic partnership
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft