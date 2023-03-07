National Jute Day observed in districts

National Jute Day was observed on Monday across the country in a befitting manner.



This year's theme of the day is - 'Contribution of Jute Industry - Building Smart Bangladesh'.



To mark the day, different programmes were organized in districts including Joypurhat and Rangamati.

JOYPURHAT: On this occasion, different programmes were organized in the district.



A rally was brought out in the morning, and it ended on the deputy commissioner's (DC) office after parading the main streets of the town.



Later on, a discussion meeting was held in the DC office conference room in the town.



Joypurhat DC Salehin Tanvir Gazi was present as the chief guest while Additional DC (General) Anwar Parvez presided over the meeting.



Training Officer of Joypurhat Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Abdul Karim, among others, also spoke on the occasion.



Jute Development Officer Abdul Halim conducted the programme.



RANGAMATI: Rangamati Zilla Parishad, Jute Directorate, Ministry of Textiles and Jute jointly organized a discussion at Zilla Parishad conference hall on the occasion of the day.



Rangamati Zilla Parishad Chairman Angswipru Chowdhury was present as the chief guest at the discussion with Rangamati Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashraful Islam in the chair.



Chattogram Region Jute Inspector Partha Sarani Mursadi, DAE Deputy Director (DD) Apru Marma, Horticulture Centre DD Kazi Shafiful Islam, Zilla Parishad Members Jharna Khisa and Rohima Begum, among others, were also present at that time.



Earlier, a colourful procession was brought out from Happy Mor, and it ended on the Zilla Parishad premises after parading the main streets of the town.



