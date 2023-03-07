3 females among 4 ‘commit suicide’

Four people including three females have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in four districts- Naogaon, Cox's Bazar, Narayanganj and Rajshahi, in two days.



PORSHA, NAOGAON: A young woman has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Porsha Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



The deceased was identified as Habiba Begum, 22, a resident of Gabirakuri Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Habiba committed suicide by hanging herself in her father's house at night.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the reason behind her committing suicide could not be known immediately.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Porsha Police Station (PS) Jahurul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A woman has allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Pekua Upazila of the district on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Kahinur Begum, 18, wife of Md Mizanur Rahman, a resident of Natunghena area in Pekua Upazila.



Local sources said Kahinur reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a scarf from the ceiling of a room after a family feud with her in-laws. They said Mizan and Kahinur got married three months back. He worked at a furniture shop at Lohagara in Chattogram. He was not at home when the incident occurred.



Mother of the deceased claimed that her daughter was killed by the in-laws. She said Kahinur talked to her over mobile phone on Sunday morning and informed that a family feud took place with her in-laws over jewellery and they assaulted her.



Few hours later, she was informed that Kahinur committed suicide.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Pekua PS Md Hesham said on information, police recovered the body and sent it to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action will be taken after investigation, the SI added.



NARAYANGANJ: The wife of a councillor of Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC) reportedly committed suicide by jumping off the roof of a seven-storey building in Chashara Balur Math in the city on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Sadia Nijhu, the first wife of Shahjalal Badal, councillor of Ward No. 3 of NCC.



Narayanganj Sadar Model PS OC Anisur Rahman Molla said Sadia used to live with her mother and son as councillor Badal left her after his second marriage. Sadia allegedly jumped off the seven-storey building on Sunday morning.



Owner a restaurant at the ground floor of the building Mojahidul Islam Selim said he found Sadia in critical condition and took her to Narayanganj General Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead at around 1 pm.



On February 8, 2022, Sadia held a press briefing at her residence and alleged that councillor Badal left her and married another woman without taking her permission. Sadia married to Badal in 2007, and the couple has a son.



Besides, Badal is the nephew of Nur Hossain, a death-row convict in the sensational Narayanganj seven-murder case.



Badal was elected the councillor at NCC election held on January 16, 2022 for the third time.



RAJSHAHI: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Chandrima PS area of the city on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Rajib, 30, son of late Quddus of 3.5 Gali of Shiroil Colony under Chandrima PS. He is a salon trader by profession.



Police and local sources said Rajib hanged herself from the ceiling of his room in the house at around 10am.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Chandrima PS OC Masud Parvez confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



