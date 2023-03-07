Four people found dead in four districts

Four people including a housewife and a teenage girl have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts- Dinajpur, Rajshahi, Noakhali and Thakurgaon, in two days.



DINAJPUR: Police on Sunday recovered the body of a minor body, four days after he went missing, from a ditch next to his house in Birganj Upazila of the district.



The deceased was identified as Ishan, a two-and-a-half-year-old son of Gopen Chandra Roy of Birganj.



Police sources said Ishan went missing on March 1. His family members searched him in different areas of the upazila, but could not find him.



His father filed a general diary with Birganj Police Station (PS) in this connection.



Later on, locals found the floating body of Ishan in a ditch in the area on Sunday morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Birganj PS Subrata Kumar Sarker confirmed the incident.



BAGHA, RAJSHAHI: Police recovered the body of a housewife from her house in Bagha Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.



Deceased Tarina Begum, 30, was the wife of Rajdul Islam, a resident of Pakuria village under the municipality of the upazila.



According to locals, the deceased's husband is a drug addict. Tarina had a feud with her husband over the drug addiction. On Sunday morning, family members saw the hanging body and informed police.



Bagha PS OC Abdul Karim said being informed, police went there and recovered the body. The body was, later, sent to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



A case was filed with the PS, and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.



NOAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a teenage girl from the bank of a pond in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.



The deceased was identified as Tahmina Akhter, 19, daughter of Md Selim, a resident of Bhatirtek Village under Dharmapur Union in the upazila.



Local sources said Tahmina worked as a maid in the house of one Nazir Master in the area. However, she went to collect fuel-wood in an orchard in the morning, but did not return. Seeing her unconscious body lying there, locals rescued her at noon and took to a village doctor, where she was declared dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 25o-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The deceased's family members said Tahmina was an epilepsy patient.



Sudharam PS OC Md Anwarul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.



THAKURGAON: Police recovered the body of a man with his hands and legs tied with ropes from a corn field in Ranisankail Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



Deceased Saiful Islam was the son of Nurul Islam, a resident of Chowrangi Damol area under Haripur Upazila of the district.



According to locals, they saw the body was lying on a corn field when they went there to do work in the morning and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Quoting the deceased's family members, Ranisankail PS sub-Inspector Badiuzzaman said Nurul remained missing from Tuesday.



Ranisankail PS OC Gulfamul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

