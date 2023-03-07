Video
Laxmipur fishermen seek adequate govt assistance

Two-month-long fishing ban begins Mar 1

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondent

LAXMIPUR, Mar 6: Fishermen in the district have sought adequate assistance from the government to pass the two-month-long fishing ban (March 1-April 30) without food hardship.

The ban came effective from March 1 midnight, prohibiting all types of fishing in the reserved zone of Meghna ranging from Char Alexandar in Laxmipur to Shatnal of Chandpur. The ban is annually imposed on the 100-kilometre channel in order to protect Jhatka and enhance overall Hilsa production.
 
According to the fisheries law, if the ban is breached, there is a two-month jail term and fining provision or both.

According to sources at the Department of Fisheries (DoF)-Laxmipur,  Hilsa production has  increased in the river for the ban system.  In the last year, a total of 24,000 metric tons (mt) of Hilsa was collected in Laxmipur.

In order to make the current ban success, different meeting and seminar are being held with fishers.  Awareness campaign is also being made through mike to keep ice factories closed in coastal areas.
 
According to the government decision, 40-kilomram (kg) rice (VGF) will be provided each to 28,344 card-holding fishers for four months as food assistance. DoF has got an allocation of 4,535 mt rice, which is inadequate compared to the number of fishers.

A Kamalnagar fisher Abdul Karim said, with that assistance of the government, only rice can be cooked, but not curry amid rising prices of vegetables and other items. He urged the government for introducing a ration system for them.  

Fractional parts of Laxmipur Sadar, Ramgati, Kamalnagar, and Raypur upazilas are along the Meghna River. Unofficially, about 65,000 fishers are living on fishing in these coastal localities. But officially their number is 46,049. District Fisheries Officer Aminul Islam said, in order to keep fishers refrain from fishing, special campaign will be conducted jointly by Coast Guard, DoF and Police.

Fishers who will ignore the law will face both fining and jail, the fisheries official maintained.


