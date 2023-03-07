Video
Annual sports of Ichapura Govt. Model high School held

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM

The 131st annual sports and prize giving ceremony of Ichapura Government Model High School at Sirajdikhan in Munshiganj was held on Monday at the school's playground.

Alhaj Mohiuddin Ahmed, Chairman of Sirajdikhan Upazila Parishad, inaugurated the ceremony and handed over the awards among the winners as the chief guests.

The programme was held under the supervision of the head master of the school Mohammad Nasir Uddin and presided over by the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md. Shariful Alam Tanvir.    photo: Observer DESK



