Shakib first Bangladesh player to feat 300 ODI wickets Shakib Al Hasan, one of the greatest players of the game ever born, added few more feathers to his crown during the 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and England on Monday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.





The left arm orthodox becomes the first Bangladesh player to notch 300 ODI wickets. He took 227 innings to attain the feat.







Shakib started with the ball remaining four wickets short of the milestone and picked up the wickets of Jason Roy, Phil Salt, James Vince and Rehan Ahmed on Monday. It was the second delivery of the 41st over of England's batting innings. Debutant Rehan Ahmed drilled straight to Mehidy Miraz at short midwicket as the 300th prey of Shakib. Mashrafe Mortaza, is no more seen in international action, is the 2nd leading ODI wicket taker for Bangladesh with 269 scalp from 218 matches.





Besides his 10th four-wicket haul in ODI cricket, the southpaw was the leading Bangladesh scorer on the day with a brilliant 75-run knock. It's the 9th instant when Shakib hit a fifty and haul four wickets, the maximum number by any player on the earth.





Shakib, 35, is the 3rd left-arm spinner after former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori and Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jaysuriya. Jaysuriya claimed 323 wickets while Vettori hunted 305 wickets.







The left-arm talismanic is the 14th man on earth to nick 300 times. Muthia Muralidharan is leading the chart with 534 wickets and Pakistani legend Wasim Akram is on the following spot with 502 ODI wickets.







However, none of the 300 plus wicket takers are now in action. So, it's time for Shakib to soar as higher as he can.