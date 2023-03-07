Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 March, 2023, 9:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Shakib first Bangladesh player to feat 300 ODI wickets

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 139
Sports Reporter

Shakib first Bangladesh player to feat 300 ODI wickets

Shakib first Bangladesh player to feat 300 ODI wickets

Shakib Al Hasan, one of the greatest players of the game ever born, added few more feathers to his crown during the 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and England on Monday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

The left arm orthodox becomes the first Bangladesh player to notch 300 ODI wickets. He took 227 innings to attain the feat.

Shakib started with the ball remaining four wickets short of the milestone and picked up the wickets of Jason Roy, Phil Salt, James Vince and Rehan Ahmed on Monday. It was the second delivery of the 41st over of England's batting innings. Debutant Rehan Ahmed drilled straight to Mehidy Miraz at short midwicket as the 300th prey of Shakib. Mashrafe Mortaza, is no more seen in international action, is the 2nd leading ODI wicket taker for Bangladesh with 269 scalp from 218 matches.

Besides his 10th four-wicket haul in ODI cricket, the southpaw was the leading Bangladesh scorer on the day with a brilliant 75-run knock. It's the 9th instant when Shakib hit a fifty and haul four wickets, the maximum number by any player on the earth.

Shakib, 35, is the 3rd left-arm spinner after former New Zealand skipper Daniel Vettori and Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jaysuriya. Jaysuriya claimed 323 wickets while Vettori hunted 305 wickets.

The left-arm talismanic is the 14th man on earth to nick 300 times. Muthia Muralidharan is leading the chart with 534 wickets and Pakistani legend Wasim Akram is on the following spot with 502 ODI wickets.

However, none of the 300 plus wicket takers are now in action. So, it's time for Shakib to soar as higher as he can.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Annual sports of Ichapura Govt. Model high School held
Shakib first Bangladesh player to feat 300 ODI wickets
Sport teaches coaches to respect players' wishes
Tigers trounce England after Shakib's all-round glitz
Boys begin practice reaching Madinah Monday
Lyon eight-for gives Australia hope in third India Test
Cummins out of final India Test, Smith to skipper Australia
Real Madrid title defence hopes dented with Betis draw


Latest News
AFC U-20 Women's Asia Cup Qualifiers to begin tomorrow
Trader found dead under bridge in Dinajpur
Rickshaw puller killed after being run over by bus
Bangamata SA Group International Squash Tournament begins in Chattogram
Man found dead in Chandpur
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 billion: UN agency
Qatar's top diplomat takes oath as new prime minister: Report
Man killed as covered van hits him in Patuakhali
Child drowns in bucket of water in Mymensingh
Gender equality still '300 years away', warns UN chief
Most Read News
Biman plane makes emergency landing at Dhaka airport following tyre burst
UN agencies implement Rohingya response activities under emergency fund
3 students killed after motorcycle crashed by unknown vehicle
Jamaat releases statement condemning Ahmadiyya community
Explosion in Science Lab a massive accident: Fire Service DG
Jamaat, BNP involved in Panchagarh violence: Asaduzzaman
Seven-member probe body formed over fire at Rohingya camps
Bangladesh reports six more Covid cases
AL was big partner in plot to destroy democracy during 1/11:Fakhrul
PM seeks Bangladesh-Qatar business forum for economic partnership
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft