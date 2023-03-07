Video
Sport teaches coaches to respect players' wishes

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
BIPIN DANI

The sport has taught the coaches to respect the players' wishes, according to Purnima Rau, one of the stalwarts of women's cricket in India.

The 56-year-old former middle order batter and the off-spinner, who coached Indian women's team was speaking when learnt that the badminton player PV Sindhu's coach Park Tae-Sang stepped down from coaching because Sindhu wasn't happy with the start to her season this year (She lost three tourneys) , and that she was also looking for a change in coach. Park respected her decision and agreed to step down.

Speaking exclusively, she said, " Park respected that decision. The game has taught the coaches that
But will it ever teach these players once he or she becomes coaches in their next phase ?"

Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami are set to take up the coaching / mentoring role in the coming WIPL season.

"Yes, the coaches outlive their time if that particular student has the gratitude to remember him or her. Virat Kohli has always been with his coach whether he has scored a zero or a hundred. That shows his character as a player.

When these players had no money the coaches took them under their wings and provided everything. But once the sportsperson comes into money and fame they tend to forget, she added.

Dinesh Lad, who has produced several national players, including captain Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur says, "his players who have gone to play for the country still keep coming to his academy to be trained or mentoring the youngsters. When they are not playing in the national team, they do come to me and share their views".



