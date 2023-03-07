Tigers trounce England after Shakib's all-round glitz Shakib Al Hasan guided Bangladesh with both bat and ball as Bangladesh beat visiting England by 50 runs in the 3rd and the last of the three-match ODI series on Monday at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.





Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. Liton Das continued sorry figure and went for a duck for the consecutive 2nd time in the series. Skipper Tamim Iqbal followed Liton scoring 11 runs as Bangladesh had been in serious trouble losing two wickets within first three overs.







The hosts however, turned around after slow and steady 98-run partnership between Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim. Shanto was unlucky to become run-out scoring 53 runs. It's the 2nd fifty of his ODI career and the 2nd in the series as well.







Mushi had finally come out of the bad patch and had played a very important 70-run knock in team's need.







But it was Shakib's day. The poster boy of the country's cricket picked up his second consecutive fifty in the series and hammered English bowlers to pile up 75 runs off 71 balls with seven boundaries. None of the later Bangladesh batters could create any impact and Afif Hossain's 15 was the lone double digit figure from among last six batters as Bangladesh were bowled out for 246 runs sustaining 48.5 overs.





Jofra archer clinched three wickets for 35 runs while Sam Curran and Adil Rashid shared two wickets each. Besides, Chris Wokes and debutant Rehan Ahmed picked up one wicket apiece.





Needing 247 runs, the visitors got very good start from their openers as Phil Salt and Jason Roy remained undivided to post 54 runs on the board. But the scenario took u-turn as Bangladesh picked up three English wickets with next 12 balls allowing one run only!







Roy, the centurion of the earlier game, was uprooted by Shakib when he was batting on 19. It was the story of the last delivery of team's 9th over. Shakib stroke again in his following over to seize the wicket of Salt, who scored 35 runs. Ebadot Hossain preyed Dawid Malan yet before opening the account.







James Vince (38), Sam Curran (23), skipper Josh Buttler (26) and Wokes (34) created bucks in the middle but those were not enough to berth the side to the winning deck as England were wrapped up on 196 from 43.1 overs.





Shakib hauled four wickets for 35 runs while Taijul Islam and Ebadot Hossain got two wickets each. Mehidy Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman shared the rest.





England nonetheless, sealed the title of the series 2-1 as they came out victorious in earlier two meets.





Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh named the Player of the Match for his all-round knock while Adil Rashid of England was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for accumulated eight wickets.





The two sides will engage in a three-match T20i series slated for March 9, 12 and 14 respectively.