Boys begin practice reaching Madinah Monday

Bangladesh national football team which had reached Al Madinah Al Munawwarah (the Enlightened City) in Saudi Arabia on Monday started practice in the afternoon for its Tri-Nation Football Series.





Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) sent the boys to Saudi Arabia for training camp to get prepared for the football series to be played in Sylhet from 20 to 28 March. There the boys will meet opponents from Brunei Darussalam and Seychelles.







The booters had a light warm-up session on Monday.







The first group of the team including head coach Javier Fernandez Cabrera Martin Penato and 11 booters went to the Saudi Arabian city on Sunday morning. The second group including skipper Jamal Bhuiyan, striker Eleta Kingsley and 13 booters went there in the early morning on Monday.







While Tariq Kazi is to join the fellows soon after returning from Finland, two booters from the 27-member preliminary squad of Javier Fernandez are still uncertain of going to the Mideastern country. Sk Russel's striker Ibrahim and Police FC's Rabiul will get the opportunity if their passport issue is solved soon.







The boys will return to Dhaka on 17 March after finishing the training programme.