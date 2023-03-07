Turkey struggles to rebuild month after quake

Saudi deposits $5b in Turkey's central bankBUYUKNACAR, Mar 6: Buyuknacar was a picturesque village perched high in the mountains of southern Turkey until it was effectively wiped off the map by a catastrophic earthquake that killed tens of thousands a month ago.



Little is still standing in the settlement that was home to 2,000 people before the 7.8-magnitude struck on February 6, its epicentre just 26 kilometres (16 miles) to the south.



The tremor and its aftershocks claimed more than 45,000 lives in Turkey and 5,000 in neighbouring Syria.



It killed 120 people in Buyuknacar, an agricultural village surrounded by rugged mountains and lush valleys filled with oak and pine trees.



"Only four or five houses are still standing, but they are all damaged," said Ziya Sutdelisi, 53, a former village administrator.



"We were always told that our ground was solid. Nobody warned us our village was in peril," he said.

Few know what will happen next.



Turkey stretches across some of the world's most active fault lines and is no stranger to big shakes.



But none has been as damaging or deadly since Turkey became a republic after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire 100 years ago.



Ziya's wife Kiymet said the villagers felt relatively safe at more than 1,000 metres above sea level.

"Then everything crumbled in a few seconds," she said, surrounded by the rubble of stone and concrete homes.



Survivors who stayed behind now live in tents, grieving and reliving the horrors of being woken in the pre-dawn hours by a jolt that upturned millions of lives.



Sutdelisi is still haunted by the rumble of the moving ground, which swung buildings like pendulums in the dark.



"It was as if 10 trains were passing by simultaneously,"he said.



The villagers said it took six days for help to reach them from neighbouring cities and towns, forcing families to claw their way through the rubble by hand in search of trapped loved ones.



They drove the injured to nearby hospitals on their own because ambulances could not reach them across damaged, snow-covered roads.



"For six days, we were 40 people in a makeshift tent. It was cold and snowy," Kiymet said.

Every family now has their own tent. A handful of container homes are arriving that villagers plan to assign to the elderly and most vulnerable.



But nothing will be firmly decided or change for Buyuknacar's survivors until officials conduct ground analyses to determine whether people will be allowed to stay here and rebuild.



Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia said Monday it was depositing $5 billion in Turkey's central bank, a potentially major boost as the country grapples with inflation and damage from last month's earthquake ahead of presidential elections.



Ahmed Al Khateeb, the Saudi tourism minister and board chairman of the Saudi Fund for Development, signed an agreement with Turkish central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu "to make a significant $5 billion deposit", the Saudi government said in a statement.



"This deposit is a testament to the close cooperation and historical ties that exist between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkey and its brotherly people," the statement said.



The decision, which will shore up Turkey's foreign reserves and help it combat inflation, was made on the order of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, it said. AFP



