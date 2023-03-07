Video
Tuesday, 7 March, 2023
Imran banned from airwaves

Islamabad court upholds Imran\'s arrest warrants in Toshakhana case

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117

Islamabad court upholds Imran's arrest warrants in Toshakhana caseISLAMABAD, Mar 6: Pakistan TV stations have been banned from broadcasting speeches by former prime minister Imran Khan, the state media watchdog said, the latest hurdle facing the politician as he campaigns for early elections.

Khan was routed from office in a no-confidence motion last year and has been pressuring the fragile coalition which replaced him with daily speeches, regular rallies and allegations of corruption.

Meanwhile the 70-year-old former cricketing superstar has been tangled in a slew of elaborate legal cases, a frequent fixture in Pakistan's mudslinging politics.

Late Sunday, as police attempted to arrest Khan in connection with a corruption case, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) banned his live speeches and reruns with immediate effect.

The order came after Khan addressed hundreds of supporters outside his house. "I am being summoned in fake cases and the nation should know about them," he said.

"It will be a bad omen for the country if the nation does not stand against the corrupt rulers."
 
PEMRA said he was "levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech
against state institutions and officers" which are "likely to disturb public peace".

Hours after the notice, PEMRA also suspended private TV station ARY News, which backs Khan.

Pakistan has stringent speech controls. The constitution allows free speech to be restricted in the interests of "public order, decency or morality", a provision rights groups say is designed to quash dissent.

TV channels are regularly ordered to modify their coverage for political reasons, and last month the Wikipedia website was briefly blocked for allegedly hosting "blasphemous content".

Meanwhile, an Islamabad district and sessions court on Monday upheld the non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI Chairman Imran Khan it issued last week in the Toshakhana case over his persistent absences in the case hearings.

Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal announced the verdict reserved earlier in the day after hearing the arguments on an application filed by the PTI chief seeking the cancellation of his warrants.

The same court had last week issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Imran after he decided not to turn up before the court while attending hearings of three other cases - prohibited funding, terrorism, and attempted murder - filed against him in other local courts located in     proximity.    AFP, DAWN



