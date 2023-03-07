Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 March, 2023, 9:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Real Madrid title defence hopes dented with Betis draw

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

Real Madrid title defence hopes dented with Betis draw

Real Madrid title defence hopes dented with Betis draw

SEVILLE, MAR 6: Real Madrid stumbled to a damaging 0-0 draw at Real Betis on Sunday, leaving them nine points behind leaders Barcelona in the Liga title race.

After the Catalans beat Valencia 1-0 earlier to extend their lead, Madrid needed to win at the Benito Villamarin to maintain the seven-point deficit they started the weekend with.

Reigning Spanish champions Madrid forged the better openings and turned the screw in the final stages, but could not find the goal they needed to stay as close as possible on Barcelona's tail.

Karim Benzema had a free-kick strike disallowed for a handball by team-mate Antonio Rudiger, while Betis goalkeeper Claudio Bravo made fine saves to deny the French forward and Vinicius Junior.

Thibaut Courtois was also forced into two superb stops by Betis who showed why they are in contention for a Champions League place next season with a hearty performance.

"We lacked a bit of accuracy in the final third, the last pass to create clearer chances and we don't leave here happy, at all," Madrid defender Lucas Vazquez told Movistar. "No (the league is not lost), we're in March, we know it is complicated and we will fight until the end because we truly believe that we can turn it around."

Carlo Ancelotti set up in a 4-4-2 with Vinicius and Fede Valverde on the wings, with Rodrygo partnering Benzema up front.

Betis were missing injured playmakers Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales, although the latter should return to face Manchester United on Thursday in the Europa League. Rodri Sanchez played as the central attacking midfielder and shone as Betis gave as good as they got against second place Madrid.

Courtois was alert to palm away a stinging drive from Ayoze Perez, before the home fans chanted Fekir's name after eight minutes -- his shirt number showing their support after he was ruled out until next season with a knee injury.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Annual sports of Ichapura Govt. Model high School held
Shakib first Bangladesh player to feat 300 ODI wickets
Sport teaches coaches to respect players' wishes
Tigers trounce England after Shakib's all-round glitz
Boys begin practice reaching Madinah Monday
Lyon eight-for gives Australia hope in third India Test
Cummins out of final India Test, Smith to skipper Australia
Real Madrid title defence hopes dented with Betis draw


Latest News
AFC U-20 Women's Asia Cup Qualifiers to begin tomorrow
Trader found dead under bridge in Dinajpur
Rickshaw puller killed after being run over by bus
Bangamata SA Group International Squash Tournament begins in Chattogram
Man found dead in Chandpur
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 billion: UN agency
Qatar's top diplomat takes oath as new prime minister: Report
Man killed as covered van hits him in Patuakhali
Child drowns in bucket of water in Mymensingh
Gender equality still '300 years away', warns UN chief
Most Read News
Biman plane makes emergency landing at Dhaka airport following tyre burst
UN agencies implement Rohingya response activities under emergency fund
3 students killed after motorcycle crashed by unknown vehicle
Jamaat releases statement condemning Ahmadiyya community
Explosion in Science Lab a massive accident: Fire Service DG
Jamaat, BNP involved in Panchagarh violence: Asaduzzaman
Seven-member probe body formed over fire at Rohingya camps
Bangladesh reports six more Covid cases
AL was big partner in plot to destroy democracy during 1/11:Fakhrul
PM seeks Bangladesh-Qatar business forum for economic partnership
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft