Tuesday, 7 March, 2023, 9:06 PM
Sustainable Apparel Forum in city on March 16

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205
Business Correspondent

A conference and exhibition on March 16 will spotlight the opportunities for sustainable clothing production in Bangladesh. More than 60 notable speakers and 20 exhibitors presenting green production technologies will be present.

Issues on the agenda include circularity, CO2 reductions and climate action, shifting to renewable energy, human rights due diligence.

The Sustainable Apparel Forum (SAF), whose 4th edition will take place this time in Dhaka, has become firmly established as a showcase event for fashion sourcing executives in recent years.

High profile speakers include at the event include: Tipu Munshi MP, Minister, Ministry of Commerce, Md. Tazul Islam MP, Minister, Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, Nasrul Hamid, MP, State Minister, Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, Zunaid Ahmed Palak MP, State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Md. Atiqul Islam, Mayor of Dhaka North among other host of high profile government leaders, bureaucrats, envoys and industry leaders.

Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) has become a key boardroom topic, while ongoing regulatory reform means fashion buyers need better understanding about the sustainability performance of supply chains.

Bangladesh is the world's second largest garment sourcing destination. In recent years it has positioned itself as one of the foremost green production hubs. The country easily has the most LEED-rated factories and has also undertaken a huge factory safety programme over the past decade.

The Sustainable Apparel Forum (SAF) 2023 brings together clothing manufacturers, government officials and policy makers, professionals in green finance, human rights specialists, green production and technology experts, fashion sustainability and sourcing teams and NGOs working in fashion supply chains. The event will include a range of plenaries, seminars, green growth exhibitions and informal networking opportunities.

Event partners are Laudes Foundation, KDS Group, PDS Limited, Epic Group, Noize Jeans, International Labour Organization (ILO)- Better Work Bangladesh, WaterAid Bangladesh, Oxfam in Bangladesh, Ministry of Commerce, U.S. Embassy, Delegation of the European Union, Embassy of Denmark, Sweden, UNIDO, USAID Bangladesh and such other global organizations.

Event exhibitors A&E, YKK, Smartex AI, Recover, Reverse Resources,Agroshift Technologies Ltd., Eurofins, DIFE, Vision Spring, Merchant Bay, Green Bud, Shahjalal Polyand many more listed for the event.

Mostafiz Uddin, organiser of Sustainable Apparel Forum (SAF) said at every major fashion brand, the conversation is the same right now 'how can we reduce carbon emissions to meet net zero targets.

"For years, fashion brands focused on their own retail operations, but research shows up to 90 per cent of carbon emissions take place at Tier 3 level - in other words in supply chains.

He said SAF brings together all of key stakeholders in the fashion and textile industries and policy makers and businesses which can provide solutions to some of the problems the industry is trying so hard to solve.

Sustainable Apparel Forum 2023 will explore the social context, including better wages and rights for garment workers - a subject which is close to our heart.

The industry is changing like never before. Sourcing teams are making key strategic decisions, in many cases taking production out of China as they look to save costs and reduce dependence on that country.

He said at Sustainable Apparel Forum 2023 we will present the industry's vision for greener, cleaner, more ethical supply chains to the outside world.



