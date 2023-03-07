Video
Stocks rise for 2nd consecutive day

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121
Business Correspondent

Country's the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) Monday rose for the second consecutive day as investors continued their buying spree on large-cap issues amid optimism.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE, went up by 9.27 points or 0.15 per cent to settle at 6,259.48. The DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also followed the same trend with 0.13 points up at 2,225.98. But the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) closed the day with 1.09 points down at 1,361.83.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, stood at Taka 7,273.89 million on the country's premier bourse which was Taka 6,623.65 million.

Out of 346 issues traded, 101 closed green, 67 in red and 178 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

GENEXIL topped the turnover chart, followed by SEAPEARL, BSC, SP Ceramics and ADNTEL.

DOMINAGE was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 9.88 per cent while     ZEALBANGLA was the worst loser, losing 8.89 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -advancing 27.86 points to settle at 18,430.81 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX gaining 15.75 points to close at 11,048.15.

Of the issues traded, 63 advanced, 28 declined and 84 remained unchanged on the CSE.

The port city's bourse traded 27.31 lakh shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Taka 16.47 crore.  


