Foreign Minister greets all to BD Business Summit 2023

The federation of Bangladesh Chambers Of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) presents Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 from March 11 to 13.





In this regard Bangladesh Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen Abdul Momen shared his views and said: "In order to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the FBCCI, they have been organizing very special event, the business summit-2023 in Dhaka, Bangladesh," television Channel RTV said also in its print edition.





He said, "I would like to invite all friends across the globe to participate in this very special event.







Bangladesh once known is a bottomless bucket. Now is a land of opportunity. It has a vibrant economy and over the last many years, it has done tremendous success in most of the socio economic sectors.





So, come and join in the event. It has all the necessary ingredients to become a manufacturing hub of the world."





He added, "We have plenty of young man power. So, if you come to Bangladesh and invest in bangladesh, then you produce your product at an affordable price, at a competitive price.





And, if you like to stay in this global competition, you must come to Bangladesh so that you can produce your products at a competitive price and can challenge the others."





Lastly,. Momen welcomed all to take part in the Bangladesh BusinessSummit-2023.