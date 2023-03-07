Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 March, 2023, 9:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Foreign Minister greets all to BD Business Summit 2023

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53
Business Correspondent

The federation of Bangladesh Chambers Of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) presents Bangladesh Business Summit 2023 from March 11 to 13.

In this regard Bangladesh Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen Abdul Momen shared his views and said: "In order to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the FBCCI, they have been organizing very special event, the business summit-2023 in Dhaka, Bangladesh," television Channel RTV said also in its print edition.

He said, "I would like to invite all friends across the globe to participate in this very special event.

Bangladesh once known is a bottomless bucket. Now is a land of opportunity. It has a vibrant economy and over the last many years, it has done tremendous success in most of the socio economic sectors.

So, come and join in the event. It has all the necessary ingredients to become a manufacturing hub of the world."

He added, "We have plenty of young man power. So, if you come to Bangladesh and invest in bangladesh, then you produce your product at an affordable price, at a competitive price.

And, if you like to stay in this global competition, you must come to Bangladesh so that you can produce your products at a competitive price and can challenge the others."

Lastly,. Momen welcomed all to take part in the Bangladesh Business
Summit-2023.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Women empowerment is a must for sustainable growth: Speaker
Sustainable Apparel Forum in city on March 16
Stocks rise for 2nd consecutive day
Foreign Minister greets all to BD Business Summit 2023
Survey reveals positive business outlook in Bangladesh
StanChart, Friendship to support 7,000 char farmers
NCC Bank gives loans to course participating entrepreneurs
BRAC Bank holds interactive event for FX Dealers


Latest News
AFC U-20 Women's Asia Cup Qualifiers to begin tomorrow
Trader found dead under bridge in Dinajpur
Rickshaw puller killed after being run over by bus
Bangamata SA Group International Squash Tournament begins in Chattogram
Man found dead in Chandpur
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 billion: UN agency
Qatar's top diplomat takes oath as new prime minister: Report
Man killed as covered van hits him in Patuakhali
Child drowns in bucket of water in Mymensingh
Gender equality still '300 years away', warns UN chief
Most Read News
Biman plane makes emergency landing at Dhaka airport following tyre burst
UN agencies implement Rohingya response activities under emergency fund
3 students killed after motorcycle crashed by unknown vehicle
Jamaat releases statement condemning Ahmadiyya community
Explosion in Science Lab a massive accident: Fire Service DG
Jamaat, BNP involved in Panchagarh violence: Asaduzzaman
Seven-member probe body formed over fire at Rohingya camps
Bangladesh reports six more Covid cases
AL was big partner in plot to destroy democracy during 1/11:Fakhrul
PM seeks Bangladesh-Qatar business forum for economic partnership
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft