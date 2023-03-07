Survey reveals positive business outlook in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Business Confidence Survey Report 2022-23, made public early this week said the overall Business Confidence Index (BCI) for 2022 stands at 74.4, indicating a positive business outlook over the next six months.





Business entities across Bangladesh are confident that the volume of orders for manufacturing sector, demand for services in the service sector, selling prices, and business activity will increase in the next six months, said a press release.





As a result, businesses are willing to expand their employment and investment over the same period. However, business entities, especially in manufacturing sector, have low confidence in costs, indicating the need for immediate action to address the cost burden including the cost of electricity, water, gas, rent, and materials.





The Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) and the USAID-funded Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity jointly launched the '5th Business Confidence Survey (BCS) Report 2022' at a city hotel on Sunday.





The survey conducted between September and November 2022, over 567 business entities and aimed to analyze the existing business conditions in the last six months (March 2022 - August 2022) and anticipate turning points in economic activities and enable businesses to plan activities accordingly.







Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun spoke in the event as chief guest where Abul Kasem Khan, co-chair, LIDWC, BUILD, Martin Holtmann, International Finance Corporation, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, A.H.M. Ahsan, vice chairman, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Mohsina Yasmin, executive member, BIDA, Sheikh Faezul Amin, additional secretary in the Ministry of Industries spoke as special guests.







Md Sameer Sattar, DCCI president, Naser Ezaz Bijoy, FICCI president Zaki Uz Zaman, country representative, UNIDO Bangladesh, Munawar Misbah Moin, president, Accumulators Battery Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh, Mohammad Naquib Uddin Khan, president, Bangladesh Supply Chain Management Society were resource speakers in the event.







The Industries Minister said the 5th BCS is significant as it has applied the methodology of harmonized business confidence survey recommended by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Statistics Directorate.







He said, the overall Business Confidence Index (BCI) gave an optimistic perception of business conditions despite the challenges Bangladesh is currently facing due to global economic turmoil. It also shows some visible recoveries of business activities and emerging business confidence.





He, however, said the cost confidence plummeted to as low as 22.4 over the next 6 months and the government must take this into serious consideration in fiscal and monetary measures.





Nihad Kabir, chairperson of BUILD, emphasized Bangladesh has experienced a structural transformation from an agrarian economy to growing dominance of industrial and service sectors.







Martin Holtmann, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, International Finance Corporation, said Business Confidence survey is the summary indicator of how businesses feel.





"We need to give voice to the voiceless; in this case, they are CMSMEs, especially the women entrepreneurs. It is well recognized that Bangladesh is doing good in every indicator. You don't need to be a genius to understand that something is happening in Bangladesh," he said.





"Therefore, it's an internationally recognized survey. This survey has provided valuable information to economic policymakers and analysts," he said.A.H.M Ahsan, vice chairman, EPB, said the Ministry of Commerce and EPB jointly have taken initiatives to attain the export targets set in the 8th FYP, export roadmaps, and Perspec-tive Plan 2041. �BSS