Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 March, 2023, 9:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Survey reveals positive business outlook in Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

Survey reveals positive business outlook in Bangladesh

Survey reveals positive business outlook in Bangladesh

The Bangladesh Business Confidence Survey Report 2022-23, made public early this week said the overall Business Confidence Index (BCI) for 2022 stands at 74.4, indicating a positive business outlook over the next six months.

Business entities across Bangladesh are confident that the volume of orders for  manufacturing sector, demand for services in the service sector, selling prices, and business activity will increase in the next six months, said a press release.

 As a result, businesses are willing to expand their employment and investment over the same period. However, business entities, especially in manufacturing sector, have low confidence in costs, indicating the need for immediate action to address the cost burden including the cost of electricity, water, gas, rent, and materials.

The Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD) and the USAID-funded Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity jointly launched the '5th Business Confidence Survey (BCS) Report 2022' at a city hotel on Sunday.

The survey conducted between September and November 2022, over 567 business entities and aimed to analyze the existing business conditions in the last six months (March 2022 - August 2022) and anticipate turning points in economic activities and enable businesses to plan activities accordingly.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun spoke in the event as chief guest where Abul Kasem Khan, co-chair, LIDWC, BUILD, Martin Holtmann, International Finance Corporation, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, A.H.M. Ahsan, vice chairman, Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Mohsina Yasmin, executive member, BIDA, Sheikh Faezul Amin, additional secretary in the Ministry of Industries spoke as special guests.

Md Sameer Sattar, DCCI president, Naser Ezaz Bijoy, FICCI president Zaki Uz Zaman, country representative, UNIDO Bangladesh, Munawar Misbah Moin, president, Accumulators Battery Manufacturers & Exporters Association of Bangladesh, Mohammad Naquib Uddin Khan, president, Bangladesh Supply Chain Management Society were resource speakers in the event.

The Industries Minister said the 5th BCS is significant as it has applied the methodology of harmonized business confidence survey recommended by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Statistics Directorate.

"Therefore, it's an internationally recognized survey. This survey has provided valuable information to economic policymakers and analysts," he said.
He said, the overall Business Confidence Index (BCI) gave an optimistic perception of business conditions despite the challenges Bangladesh is currently facing due to global economic turmoil. It also shows some visible recoveries of business activities and emerging business confidence.

He, however, said the cost confidence plummeted to as low as 22.4 over the next    6 months and the government must take this into serious consideration in fiscal and monetary measures.

Nihad Kabir, chairperson of BUILD, emphasized Bangladesh has experienced a structural transformation from an agrarian economy to growing dominance of industrial and service sectors.

Martin Holtmann, Country Manager, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal, International Finance Corporation, said Business Confidence survey is the summary indicator of how businesses feel.

"We need to give voice to the voiceless; in this case, they are CMSMEs, especially the women entrepreneurs. It is well recognized that Bangladesh is doing good in every indicator. You don't need to be a genius to understand that something is happening in Bangladesh," he said.

A.H.M Ahsan, vice chairman, EPB, said the Ministry of Commerce and EPB jointly have taken initiatives to attain the export targets set in the 8th FYP, export roadmaps, and Perspec-tive Plan 2041.     �BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Women empowerment is a must for sustainable growth: Speaker
Sustainable Apparel Forum in city on March 16
Stocks rise for 2nd consecutive day
Foreign Minister greets all to BD Business Summit 2023
Survey reveals positive business outlook in Bangladesh
StanChart, Friendship to support 7,000 char farmers
NCC Bank gives loans to course participating entrepreneurs
BRAC Bank holds interactive event for FX Dealers


Latest News
AFC U-20 Women's Asia Cup Qualifiers to begin tomorrow
Trader found dead under bridge in Dinajpur
Rickshaw puller killed after being run over by bus
Bangamata SA Group International Squash Tournament begins in Chattogram
Man found dead in Chandpur
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 billion: UN agency
Qatar's top diplomat takes oath as new prime minister: Report
Man killed as covered van hits him in Patuakhali
Child drowns in bucket of water in Mymensingh
Gender equality still '300 years away', warns UN chief
Most Read News
Biman plane makes emergency landing at Dhaka airport following tyre burst
UN agencies implement Rohingya response activities under emergency fund
3 students killed after motorcycle crashed by unknown vehicle
Jamaat releases statement condemning Ahmadiyya community
Explosion in Science Lab a massive accident: Fire Service DG
Jamaat, BNP involved in Panchagarh violence: Asaduzzaman
Seven-member probe body formed over fire at Rohingya camps
Bangladesh reports six more Covid cases
AL was big partner in plot to destroy democracy during 1/11:Fakhrul
PM seeks Bangladesh-Qatar business forum for economic partnership
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft