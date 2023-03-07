Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 7 March, 2023, 9:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

StanChart, Friendship to support 7,000 char farmers

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 172
Business Desk

StanChart, Friendship to support 7,000 char farmers

StanChart, Friendship to support 7,000 char farmers

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) and Friendship have joined hands to ensure that char-based communities receive much needed farm-to-market support to increase agricultural output, rise above poverty, produce efficiently, and build resilience.

The newly launched project will improve the economic condition of 7,000 climate-impacted farmers from across 36 chars via the provision of sustainable agricultural technologies; training opportunities to foster growth; essential technical support; and market-extension assistance to boost financial inclusion.

This end-to-end support will revolutionise agricultural activity across some of the most vulnerable communities in Bangladesh's northern and southern regions. This initiative emphasises the essential role played by agriculture in furthering individual prosperity while simultaneously paving a path towards ensuring food safety and security across Bangladesh.

This collaborative intervention will cover all the steps of a typical agricultural cycle. Starting from providing farmers with essential inputs - such as climate and salt tolerant seeds, fertilizer, and pesticide - to hosting training sessions, this initiative will teach farmers how to utilise the resources at hand and scale operations efficiently in a world grappling with climate change.

Standard Chartered and Friendship will also power greater access for all 7,000 beneficiaries by connecting individuals to market hubs - which will facilitate the ability to sell goods on a larger scale. Linkages with microfinance institutions and government bodies will empower farmers to access funds, resources, and area-specific aid.

Sustainable and innovative technologies such as a solar-powered pumps and crop dryers will help farmers to move from subsistence to self-sufficiency while the building of essential infrastructure, such as plinths, will protect char communities and their agricultural efforts in the event of extreme weather.

StanChart Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: "With the support of this joint initiative, char-based farmers will finally be able to access a pool of knowledge, innovations, education, and sustainable resources that will equip them to achieve inclusive development and bridge the gap that exists between our nation's rural and urban areas. We are honoured to continue working with Friendship to work towards solutions that help to make our world a better place."

Friendship Founder and Executive Director Runa Khan said: "This partnership� It will save lives by increasing food productions, it will help alleviate poverty by increasing productivity of farmers, it will make farming communities more resilient to climate change, and it will empower farmers - both men and women."

Standard Chartered, the only multinational universal bank in Bangladesh with over 118 years of uninterrupted presence is dedicated to driving commerce and growth without leaving people behind, negatively impacting the planet, or creating divisions that diminish Bangladesh's sense of community.
Friendship, an international Social Purpose Organization, over the the last 20 years, has been working to help address the needs of remote and marginalised communities across Bangladesh, with commitments for saving lives, poverty alleviation, climate adaptation, and empowerment.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Women empowerment is a must for sustainable growth: Speaker
Sustainable Apparel Forum in city on March 16
Stocks rise for 2nd consecutive day
Foreign Minister greets all to BD Business Summit 2023
Survey reveals positive business outlook in Bangladesh
StanChart, Friendship to support 7,000 char farmers
NCC Bank gives loans to course participating entrepreneurs
BRAC Bank holds interactive event for FX Dealers


Latest News
AFC U-20 Women's Asia Cup Qualifiers to begin tomorrow
Trader found dead under bridge in Dinajpur
Rickshaw puller killed after being run over by bus
Bangamata SA Group International Squash Tournament begins in Chattogram
Man found dead in Chandpur
Turkey earthquake damage set to exceed $100 billion: UN agency
Qatar's top diplomat takes oath as new prime minister: Report
Man killed as covered van hits him in Patuakhali
Child drowns in bucket of water in Mymensingh
Gender equality still '300 years away', warns UN chief
Most Read News
Biman plane makes emergency landing at Dhaka airport following tyre burst
UN agencies implement Rohingya response activities under emergency fund
3 students killed after motorcycle crashed by unknown vehicle
Jamaat releases statement condemning Ahmadiyya community
Explosion in Science Lab a massive accident: Fire Service DG
Jamaat, BNP involved in Panchagarh violence: Asaduzzaman
Seven-member probe body formed over fire at Rohingya camps
Bangladesh reports six more Covid cases
AL was big partner in plot to destroy democracy during 1/11:Fakhrul
PM seeks Bangladesh-Qatar business forum for economic partnership
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft