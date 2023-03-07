StanChart, Friendship to support 7,000 char farmers

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) and Friendship have joined hands to ensure that char-based communities receive much needed farm-to-market support to increase agricultural output, rise above poverty, produce efficiently, and build resilience.





The newly launched project will improve the economic condition of 7,000 climate-impacted farmers from across 36 chars via the provision of sustainable agricultural technologies; training opportunities to foster growth; essential technical support; and market-extension assistance to boost financial inclusion.







This end-to-end support will revolutionise agricultural activity across some of the most vulnerable communities in Bangladesh's northern and southern regions. This initiative emphasises the essential role played by agriculture in furthering individual prosperity while simultaneously paving a path towards ensuring food safety and security across Bangladesh.







This collaborative intervention will cover all the steps of a typical agricultural cycle. Starting from providing farmers with essential inputs - such as climate and salt tolerant seeds, fertilizer, and pesticide - to hosting training sessions, this initiative will teach farmers how to utilise the resources at hand and scale operations efficiently in a world grappling with climate change.







Standard Chartered and Friendship will also power greater access for all 7,000 beneficiaries by connecting individuals to market hubs - which will facilitate the ability to sell goods on a larger scale. Linkages with microfinance institutions and government bodies will empower farmers to access funds, resources, and area-specific aid.







Sustainable and innovative technologies such as a solar-powered pumps and crop dryers will help farmers to move from subsistence to self-sufficiency while the building of essential infrastructure, such as plinths, will protect char communities and their agricultural efforts in the event of extreme weather.







StanChart Chief Executive Officer Naser Ezaz Bijoy said: "With the support of this joint initiative, char-based farmers will finally be able to access a pool of knowledge, innovations, education, and sustainable resources that will equip them to achieve inclusive development and bridge the gap that exists between our nation's rural and urban areas. We are honoured to continue working with Friendship to work towards solutions that help to make our world a better place."





Friendship Founder and Executive Director Runa Khan said: "This partnership� It will save lives by increasing food productions, it will help alleviate poverty by increasing productivity of farmers, it will make farming communities more resilient to climate change, and it will empower farmers - both men and women."





Standard Chartered, the only multinational universal bank in Bangladesh with over 118 years of uninterrupted presence is dedicated to driving commerce and growth without leaving people behind, negatively impacting the planet, or creating divisions that diminish Bangladesh's sense of community.Friendship, an international Social Purpose Organization, over the the last 20 years, has been working to help address the needs of remote and marginalised communities across Bangladesh, with commitments for saving lives, poverty alleviation, climate adaptation, and empowerment.