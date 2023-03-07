NCC Bank gives loans to course participating entrepreneurs NCC Bank Ltd with the co-operation of SME and Special Programme Department of Bangladesh Bank completed a month long training programme on "Entrepreneurship Development Programme" under "Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP)" at Bangladesh Academy for Rural Development (BARD), Cumilla recently and disbursed loan to all of the participants, says a press release.





Khondoker Nayeemul Kabir, Additional Managing Director of NCC Bank handed over dummy cheque among participants at the closing ceremony as Chief Guest while Md. Nazrul Islam, Additional Director and Chief Project Coordinator and Md. Zahid Iqbal, Joint Director of Bangladesh Bank, Syed Hasnain Mamun, Head of Human Resources and Md. Solaiman- Al- Raji, Head of CMSME of NCC Bank along with Abdullah al Mamun, Director (Training) of BARD were also present on the occasion.







Besides, Mohammad Nurul Hoque, Manager of Cumilla Branch, Sheikh Mohammad Moin Uddin, Manager of Highway Branch, Cumilla and Najib Mahmud Rakin, Senior Officer of HRD of NCC Bank coordinated the workshop. During the ceremony, Md. Nazrul Islam, Additional Director and CPC of Bangladesh Bank mentioned that, the goal of the program is to provide access to credit to the successful entrepreneurs where NCC bank is the first to provide loan facilities to all 25 trained entrepreneurs including 14 women entrepreneurs at the closing ceremony.