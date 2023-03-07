Video
BRAC Bank holds interactive event for FX Dealers

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

BRAC Bank organized a two-day interactive event on Foreign Exchange (FX) Market and Technical Strategies, including a simulated FX Bourse Game in Cox's Bazar recently, says a press release.

The event was attended by FX Dealers of the Treasury Divisions from 32 banks in the industry.

During the event, Md. Shaheen Iqbal, CFA, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Treasury and FIs, BRAC Bank, conducted a session on Local and Global Market Outlook, where he highlighted the challenges and opportunities in the local market and emphasized the importance of risk management in the wake of the global paradigm shift in interest rates and inflation.

On the second day, AkshayChinchalkar, CMT, CFTe, EPAT, Co-Head of the Mumbai Chapter of Chartered Market Technician (CMT) Association, conducted a session on FX Technical Strategies, where he illustrated various trading strategies suited to currency movements and their effective application.

The event concluded with a Simulated FX Bourse Game, where participants used BRAC Bank's 'Electra,' the only FX trading platform by any domestic bank in the banking industry that provides streaming 2-way pricing for major currency pairs to partner banks. The best-performing banks were awarded at the end of the program.

At the concluding session, Md. Shaheen Iqbal, CFA, called for concerted efforts and partnership amongst the banks to strive toward market development and match the efficiency of the global market.


