Transcom Foods facilitates employees with 75 bikes Transcom Foods Ltd, the official franchisee of the KFC and Pizza Hut brands in Bangladesh, recently held their bike handover ceremony at their office located in Gulshan-1.





With its 53 restaurants in operation, Transcom Foods Limited is the largest restaurant company in Bangladesh.







As a show of appreciation for the continuous resilience, hard-work, and dedication for their team members, Transcom Foods Limited handed over 75 motorcycles and scooters to its Restaurant General Managers and Operations leaders, says a press release.





During the Bike Handover Ceremony, Amit Dev Thapa, CEO of Transcom Foods Limited said, "We are endlessly grateful for the grit and determination of our team members that has allowed our brands succeed. Since 2020, Bangladesh and the restaurant industry has had innumerable challenges, from the Covid-19 pandemic, to inflation, to lack of access to imports. Despite all these challenges that we have faced and continue to face, our team has not only continued our operations with excellence, but they have helped grow both the KFC and Pizza Hut brands during this period.







With all the uncertainties that shrouded 2022, our team delivered the best performance in the history of Transcom Foods Limited. At Transcom Foods Limited, we are a family that strives to provide the highest quality of food and service to each and every customer.





Our Restaurant General Managers and Operations Leaders are our frontline that makes this possible, and without them we would not be able to achieve such successes and continue our expansion to reach our next target of 100 stores.





This gift to our Restaurant General Managers and Operations Leaders, is a show of appreciation for the hard work they do every day, and part of our culture to provide the best working environment."









Transcom Foods Limited continues the global initiatives of KFC and Pizza Hut to ensure a culture of inclusion and equality by providing the resources that will help their employees thrive. Having 31 KFC outlets and 22 Pizza Hut outlets across the country, Transcom Foods Limited has the most expansive footprint in the restaurant industry and employs the greatest number of people.







With its target to continuously grow its store count year over year, Transcom Foods Limited plans to bring the love for the 'Best Pan Pizza in the World' and 'Finger Lickin' Good' fried chicken to countless more Bangladeshis, whilst ensuring that its culture of inclusivity, equality, and family remains strong.