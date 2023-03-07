Boosting women’s economic status vital for Smart Bangladesh The vision of Smart Bangladesh is an inclusive digital transformation model aimed at building a developed and prosperous Bangladesh by 2041.





The fulfillment of this vision requires smart citizens, government, economy, society, medicine, education, training and employment, agriculture, food management, disaster management, security etc.







One other essential component of this vision is building a women-friendly digital economy that incorporates knowledge and information on latest global technologies, standards and developments.





With this in mind, the Innovation and Development Associates (iDEA) Foundation recently organized a seminar on the role and participation of women in the overall development of the country and building a smart future Bangladesh through the achievement of the SDG's. The seminar, entitled 'Smart Women: Smart Bangladesh', was held at the LD Hall of the National Parliament House (Jatiya Sangsad).







"In order to build a smart Bangladesh, we must pay special attention to inclusive development, and we cannot neglect anyone in this regard.







Improving women's economic status is an essential part of building a smart society and a smart country, Speaker of the Parliament Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, M.P. said as the chief guest of the occasion.







"Equality should be ensured in all fields of education and employment, especially those related to technology. Women's capabilities and involvement should also be expanded in the fields of entrepreneurship, freelancing, and social media activity." She added, "At present, 12,000 women are representing the local government. Therefore, there is no reason to perceive women as weaker or less capable."





Meher Afroz Chumki, M.P, President of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Women and Children Affairs, was present as a special guest.





Md. Abul Kalam Azad, Vice Chairman and Former Principal Secretary and Principal Coordinator SDG's affairs of the iDEA Foundation gave the welcome speech and moderated the open discussion. Nasima Begum, former chairman of Human Rights Commission and former senior secretary, presented the Keynote Paper Presentation.





The discussants were Mohammad Shahidul Haque, Secretary and former Senior Secretary of the iDEA Foundation; Rubaba Dowla, Country Managing Director at Oracle Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan; Dr. Tania Haque, Professor at the Women and Gender Studies Department of Dhaka University; and Farida Yeasmin, Highway Police Additional DIG (North Division).







The summary of the seminar was presented by Khondoker Shakhawat Ali, Senior Psychologist and Consultant at iDEA Foundation, among others. Kazi M. Aminul Islam, chairman and former secretary of iDEA Foundation, former alternate executive director of World Bank and former chairman of Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), presided over the meeting.







During the Keynote Paper Presentation, Nasima Begum said that according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) survey 2022, 50.4% of the country's total population is made up of women. According to the Global Gender Gap Report 2022, Bangladesh ranks 71 out of 146 countries and has become the South Asian champion for the eighth time.







Banks in Bangladesh have reserved 15% of total SME funds for women entrepreneurs. However, notable barriers women face are social status, lack of cyber security, threat of online harassment, child marriage, and more, she said.





Trafficking of women and children is also a major challenge. Furthermore, acceptance of women in technology roles is very low. Only 1-8% of those employed in software, artificial intelligence and advanced technology are women.







Actions can be taken to move forward by addressing these barriers, especially through improving coordination and cooperation among all stakeholders for women's empowerment. Furthermore, it is important to build an ecosystem where women are inspired, encouraged and rewarded for harnessing technology and embracing entrepreneurship.