SIBL launches remittance client service campaign

Social Islami Bank Ltd (SIBL) recently launched a month-long remittance client service campaign with a view to creating awareness of sending remittance through legal channel and on the occasion of Financial Literacy Day on 06 March.





Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, inaugurated the campaign at its head office as chief guest while Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Director, presided over the programme.







Abdul Hannan Khan, Deputy Managing Director, Divisional Heads and senior executives of head office were present at the event. Zonal Heads, branch managers, operation managers, general banking in-charges, remittance officers, and sub-branch in-charges also joined the program virtually.





Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO, said that expatriates are sending remittance through SIBL due to their firm confidence in us. He also expressed thanks and gratitude to the remittance clients asking them to send remittance using legal channels, and also advised the bank officers to ensure the best services.