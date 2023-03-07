People's Insurance holds conference and reunion

CHATTOGRAM, March 6: Annual Conference and Reunion of People's Insurance Company Limited (PICL) was held at Alijan Jute Mills premises, Narsingdi on Sunday with the participation of officers, employees and their families from the head office and branch offices.





Chairman of the company Zafar Ahmed Patwari made the opening announcement of the conference.







Members of the Board of Directors Md Anwarul Haque, Amir Humayun Mahmud Chowdhury, Mohammad Ali Hossain, Farhad Ahmed Akand, Kabir Ahmed, Mahbubur Rahman Patwari, Md Azizul Haque, Josna Ara Begum, Shovit Bikas Barua FCMA, Dilshad Ahmed, Kazi Mosihur Rahman and former Chairman, Directors and all the officers and employees working in the company along with their families were present in the whole daylong conference.







After reviewing all the activities of the previous year, the direction of business growth for the year 2023 was highlighted. Finally all the participating officials from all over Bangladesh presented their speech and opinion.