ZTE, partners scoop up 5G Energy Challenge Award of GSMA

Global provider of information and communication technology solutions ZTE Corporation, together with its partners, specifically, the Dahaize coal of China Coal Group Shaanxi Company, China Coal Technology and Engineering Group, China Coal Information Technology, China Mobile and China Broadnet, recently won the GSMA "5G Energy Challenge Award" 2023.





They received the recognition for their joint efforts in the project "Dual-frequency 5G Networks for Smarter Coal Mining."





Currently, although the intelligent transformation of the coal mine has become the consensus of the industry, negative factors like high risk for the underground personnel, insufficient data transmission capacity in production, complex production and management systems as well as difficult business integration still pose a great threat to the industry, which makes it difficult to promote the current "5G private network 1.0" construction mode.