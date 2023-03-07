Sophos 5 ways to fortify cyber attack response plan

According to the Sophos State of Ransomware in 2021 report, 66% of manufacturing and production organisations surveyed, reported an increase in the complexity of cyber attacks in 2021, the chances of being hit by a cyber attack is not a case of if but when.







As cyberattacks are becoming more common and evolved in their complexity, many enterprises are leveraging cybersecurity as a service (CSaaS) - a security model where outsourced specialists provide on-demand security solutions, says a press release.







By leveraging such services, organisations can ensure 24/7 threat hunting, detection and response capabilities through managed detection and response (MDR), which is a key feature of CSaaS.







However, MDR is only a part of the solution. To fully benefit from CSaaS models, organisations need to have a detailed incident response plan in place.





With the help of MDR and holistic response planning, organisations can build a complete security operation that protects them against ever-intensifying threats.





To achieve robust internal alignment and streamlined collaboration, following are five key steps to developing a thorough response plan.





1) Stay agile - It is important to keep in mind that some components of incident response plans will require a flexible approach. Even with a solid plan in place, organisations need to be able to adapt to new threat evolutions and to modify their incident response plan accordingly.





2) Prioritize cross-team collaboration - All areas of an organisation are affected by a cyberattack. Therefore, it is important to ensure all teams - including finance, legal, marketing, PR and IT - are involved in the decision-making process and risk assessment.





3) Maintain good IT environment hygiene - A robust IT environment reduces the risk of incidents occurring. Hence, it is important to keep a regular check on security controls to help resolve unpatched vulnerabilities, such as open remote desktop protocol (RDP) ports.





4) Keep a hard copy of incident response plans - Ensure you have a physical copy of your incident response plan on hand. If a company is ever attacked, digital copies of the strategy may be among the files encrypted.





Sophos, a British based security software and hardware company. Sophos develops products for communication endpoint, encryption, network security,5) Leverage MDR specialists with incident response experience - Even the most experienced internal security team can benefit from an MDR operations team with extensive industry knowledge and experience dealing with active attacks. These service providers are well-educated about the specific threats that are lurking and know how to respond quickly and efficiently.