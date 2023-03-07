Video
WaterAid, CRP to take project for better utilization of rainwater

Published : Tuesday, 7 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

WaterAid, CRP to take project for better utilization of rainwater

WaterAid, CRP to take project for better utilization of rainwater

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between WaterAid and Centre for the Rehabilitation of the Paralysed (CRP) on Sunday with a view to driving a project focused on rainwater harvesting technology for improved groundwater replenishment and better utilization of rainwater.

Titled - 'Promoting Water Replenishment and WASH Services', the prime objectives of the project is to ensure - Installation of climate-resilient rainwater harvesting technology with groundwater replenishment and sustainable water use provision and Co-establishment of an effective operation and maintenance mechanism of the installed infrastructure to retain anticipated benefits during post-installation period.

The initiative shall be operational at the Savar campus of CRP, from the date of the signing till a period of 5 years, ending on March 4, 2028, says a press release.

Hasin Jahan, Country Director, WaterAid; and Dr. Mohammad Sohrab Hossain, Executive Director, CRP; signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, in the presence of Valerie Taylor, Founder and Coordinator, CRP, Md. Khairul Islam, Regional Director, South Asia, WaterAid, Shah Md. Ataur Rahman, Chief of Administration, CRP, Partha Hefaz Shaikh, Director - Policy and Advocacy, WaterAid; and other respected officials from both organizations.

Data suggests that in Bangladesh, the groundwater scenario will show a 26% water supply deficit during dry seasons by the year 2030; while trying to fulfill a 250% increase in water demands. As perilous as it seems, there is also a potentiality for rainwater harvesting for up to 12.75 million liters/year, with 9.3 million liters/year recharged to the ground and 3.4 ML/year secured for non-drinking purposes.

Through the collaboration, WaterAid and CRP aim at increasing groundwater recharge through effective recycling techniques and introducing non-drinking use of rainwater at institution level. Hence, the joint effort is expected to develop CRP as a knowledge hub for rainwater harvesting system and managing aquifer recharge. Over 30 thousand people, including patients attending CRP are expected to be the beneficiaries of the project.

"We believe through a partnership like this we can transform the lives of the poorest and most marginalized communities by improving their access to water while recharging water in the aquifer.", said Hasin Jahan.

"This five year long partnership has just started with the financial support of the Coca Cola Foundation through installing an underground rainwater harvesting system. The first step will be underground recharging and utilizing the water for non-drinking purpose", she added.

Dr. Mohammad Sohrab Hossain said: "We have a keen interest to introduce environment-friendly and sustainable practices, which will not only transform CRP as a green campus but also establish us as a replicable model before other stakeholders".

Valerie Taylor, Founder and Coordinator, CRP, could not attend the ceremony in person but conveyed her good wishes. 'This partnership between CRP and WaterAid is the beginning of our journey towards developing a green campus through a substantial transformation at CRP,' said Valerie.  

It is mentionable that CRP, situated in Chapain, Savar, provides medical treatment, rehabilitation and support services with a focus on physical, emotional, social, psychological and economic aspects. The centre is registered with NGO Affairs Bureau.


