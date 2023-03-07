Mercantile Bank holds training on CMSME financing

Mercantile Bank Ltd conducted a day long training on CMSME Financing: Appraisal, Refinancing and Documentation at its training institute in Dhaka recently, says a press release.





Desk officials from 40 branches across the country attended the programme. Adil Raihan, Deputy Managing Director and CSBO of the bank inaugurated the training.







In his address Adil Raihan advised the participants to strictly adhere with the CMSME financing policy and guidelines while discharging their assigned responsibilities.







Mohammad Faruque Ahmmed, SVP and Head of SME Financing Division along with officials from the said division of the bank conducted the training sessions as resource persons. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI moderated the training programme.