DSE elects new Chairman The Board of Directors of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has elected Dr Hafiz Muhammad Hasan Babu as the new Chairman of the DSE.





Dr Hafiz was elected chairman in the 1054th board meeting of DSE on Sunday, said a DSE press release.





Dr Hafiz is the current dean of Engineering and Technology Faculty and a professor of Computer Science and Engineering Department of Dhaka University.





He is also serving as an elected Senate member of Dhaka University and a part-time member of the Bangladesh Accreditation Council appointed by the President.





Dr Hafiz is also the president of Bangladesh Chapter of International Internet Society.





He was an honorary member of the ICT Task Force of the Prime Minister.