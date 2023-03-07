Bank Asia and Khulna University sign MoU to boost agri sector A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Bank Asia Ltd and Khulna University recently to facilitate productivity in the country's agricultural sector.





Under this MoU, Bank Asia will extend co-operation as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities to Khulna University for research project titled "Introducing novel crop residue management approach for improving soil structure and crop productivity in the coastal saline soils of Bangladesh"







undertaken by the Soil, Water and Environment Discipline of the university aiming to increase the productivity in agricultural sector of the country.







Tahmidur Rashid, SEVP of Bank Asia and Prof. Amit Roy Chowdhury, Treasurer of Khulna University signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations.





Adil Chowdhury, President and Managing Director of Bank Asia and Prof. Mahmood Hossain, PhD, Vice-Chancellor of Khulna University along with other senior officials from both the organisations were present on the occasion held at the university campus.