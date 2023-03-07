IPDC Finance celebrates Financial Literacy Day

Bangladesh Bank recently announced that the first Monday of every March is to be celebrated by all banks and financial institutions as Financial Literacy Day.







Leading non-banking financial institution IPDC Finance too has joined in the celebrations by holding various activities, training, and engagement sessions on financial literacy across all its branches.





To commemorate this year's Financial Literacy Day, IPDC has organized sessions on Financial Literacy amongst underprivileged students at Jaago School at Banani, Dhaka and Ucchash School in Shonpocha Char, Bogura, says a press release.





The training sessions focused on the importance of financial planning and savings to provide the students with knowledge and skills necessary to manage their finances effectively.





Speaking on the occasion, Mominul Islam, MD and CEO of IPDC Finance said, "The goal is to increase awareness about the importance of financial literacy and how it can be practiced better. We also plan to host many other activities throughout the year for this purpose."