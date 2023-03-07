Poultry producers urge govt to set egg, chicken prices

As chicken and egg prices rise abnormally, the country's poultry producers have called for fixing the prices by the government as they claimed that the farmers are still incurring losses though the consumers are paying through their noses.





At a press conference in the capital on Sunday, poultry producers' platform World Poultry Science Association (WPSA) noted that the average production cost of broiler chicken now stands at Tk 152 per kg, while farmers sell those at Tk 129 in the wholesale market.





Besides, the Tk 8.85 wholesale egg rate is also below the production cost of Tk 11 - at a time when poultry feed prices soared by up to 123 per cent in February this year compared to 2020.





The feed price hikes are more than 71 per cent in the last one year, according to the association leaders, who also blamed middlemen, price manipulations and extortion while transporting the chickens to cities for the market volatility, pushing the industry to the "brink of collapse".





Poultry Science Association former president AI Fazle Rahim Khan gave a detailed media presentation suggesting the industry "is in dire straits".





To protect small farmers, the association leaders placed four-point recommendations including forming a price fixation committee and making the poultry production costs public regularly.





The committee could incorporate university teachers, feed-producing experts and representatives from the Ministry of Livestock, said Moshiur Rahman, president of the association and also the managing director of Paragon Group.





Moshiur said rational production costs should be determined and published in the media every three months.





"The department of agriculture marketing has set profit margins on production, wholesale and retail stages. The margin should be followed to find out whether the feed producers are overcharging," he added.





According to the association leaders, prices of one-day chicken started declining in May 2022. Though it had improved a bit in the August-October period, the prices dipped again, causing trouble to the industry.





According to an initial estimate, the lowest price of one-day broiler chicken was Tk 8.0 while the highest Tk 51 in 2022. The average price of one-day chicken was Tk 31.58 while the average production cost was Tk 38.78. The industry has incurred a loss worth Tk 3.91 by selling each one-day chicken.





On March 1, 2023, the poultry farmers sold brown eggs at Tk 9.35 and white eggs at Tk 8.85.





In 2022, the average price per brown egg was Tk 8.79 and white egg Tk 7.92 while the average production cost was Tk 10.31. Farmers incurred an average loss from Tk 1.52 to Tk 2.39 by selling each egg.





The association leaders said poultry farms cannot increase or decrease their production overnight as the production needs time.





They feared if such a situation continues, many of the farmers would not be able to continue their businesses.





Md Mahbub Hassan, secretary general of the association, delivered the welcome speech at the programme.