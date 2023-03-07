France keen on meeting BD needs for green investments

France, having expertise and experience in tackling climate change issues, is keen on meeting Bangladesh's financing needs by providing AFD concessional loans for green investments and through supporting the government in addressing climate related issues, says Agence Fran�aise de Dévelopment (AFD) Executive Director Philippe Orliange.





With the upgrade from least development country (LDC) status and the "rapid" economic development of Bangladesh, the government is looking for massive capital investments while facing unprecedented environmental and climate change issues, he told UNB in an exclusive interview.





During his two-day visit recently, the highest-level AFD mission to date, Orliange acknowledged the growing collaboration between AFD and Bangladesh over the past decade.







The AFD, a financial institution of the French government, is currently operating in 110 countries with an annual commitment of around 12 billion euros - half of it in Africa and the rest in Asia, South America and the Middle East.





The French Embassy in Dhaka and AFD's Dhaka office organised the Bangladesh visit of the executive director considering the population size of the country that is significant for a development partner.





Orliange, who had a meeting with the finance and ERD secretaries of the Government of Bangladesh (GoB) and the Bangladesh Bank governor on the same day, said the portfolio of Bangladesh is around 1.4 billion euros.





He also attended a roundtable, titled "The role of France in tackling climate change, both globally as well as in Bangladesh".





The roundtable was facilitated by International Center for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD).





"First of all, let me say that I am quite happy to finally come to Bangladesh, it is a very interesting country from a development point of view. It is really important for AFD to understand a country and its dynamics in order to adapt our services," said the AFD executive director.





Responding to a question, he said his visit has had three main purposes: acknowledging and celebrating achievements of the AFD-GoB collaboration over the past decade, reassuring the full support of AFD in the future, and exploring new areas of cooperation with the Government of Bangladesh around climate change and green finance.





AFD's financing in Bangladesh almost tripled over the last three years (a total of 1.4 billion euro has been committed since 2012).





"We signed with the government loans and grants for 543M€ in the last 2 years (2021 and 2022). It was agreed with the government that AFD would commit to around 300M€ annually in the coming years," Orliange said.





Despite the implementation duration of these kind of development projects, he said, they are starting to witness concrete impacts on the people (access to basic services like electricity, water and sanitation, urban mobility, financial inclusion, social protection). �UNB





The ED said project implementation is a heavy process that could be accelerated sometimes.





"AFD, the Government of Bangladesh and our implementing partners should work together to improve that specific point," he said.





Responding to a question on his participation at the Raisina Dialogue held in New Delhi, Orliange said Raisina is the place where brainstorming results in important decisions, promoting disruptive and important questions on our modern stakes.





The development agenda, especially finance supporting SDGs, is structural in every region, especially in the Indo-Pacific, he said.





Public development banks and development financial institutions play a key role in namely delivering sustainable and high-quality projects, taking into account the needs of partner countries and ensuring lasting benefits for local communities, in the specific context of Indo-Pacific.





There is indeed a pressing need to recognise that among the challenges that the Indo-Pacific is facing, sustainability is no less urgent and strategic than the security agenda, Orliange said.





Responding to a question, Philippe said of course, AFD has started due diligences on a Blue Economy project to improve research capacity of the Bangladesh Oceanographic Research Institute (BORI) by acquiring an advanced oceanographic research vessel.





The objective is to help BORI with physical and chemical oceanographic campaigns, underwater mapping, geological sampling, marine biology or fisheries resource assessment, he said.





In terms of green energy, AFD, together with the European Union, is currently supporting the Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) to strengthen its distribution grid by expanding and renovating it, and commissioning smart-grid technology on a pilot basis.





"AFD also recently showed interest in financing solar photovoltaic power plants and hopes to make it concrete soon," Orliange said.





AFD is also taking part in the European Union's initiative called "Green Energy Transition in Bangladesh", to engage in a policy dialogue with the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources and especially with Bangladesh's Sustainable and Renewable Energy Development Authority (SREDA).





AFD's role could be summarized very succinctly: helping countries achieve Sustainable Development Goals, as they were defined in the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015, said the executive director.





"We also like to believe the projects funded by AFD have a significant impact on the global adaptation to climate change," he said.In Bangladesh, he said, AFD is working with the GoB on 10 of 17 SDGs. -- UNB