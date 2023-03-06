Video
Illegal Visa Trading Ring Busted

4 Saudis, a Palestinian, 8 Bangladeshis held in KSA

Published : Monday, 6 March, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Staff Correspondent

The Saudi Arabian 'Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority' on Saturday announced the arrest of four Saudis including two former officials in the Saudi embassy in Dhaka, eight Bangladeshis and a Palestinian and initiated a criminal case for engaging in illegal visa trading with the complicity of employees of the Saudi embassy in Dhaka.

The authority, also known as Nazaha, said two employees of the Ministry of Interior were arrested for allegedly forcing a resident to sign a SR23 million (US$6.1 million) financial commitment to a foreign investor, in exchange for receiving SR60,000 from the investor.

The arrested Saudis are Abdullah Falah Mudhahi Al-Shammari, former head of the consular section and deputy ambassador at the embassy, and Khaled Nasser Ayed Al-Qahtani, deputy head of the consular section, reports The Arab News and Al-Marsd, two newspapers of Saudi Arabia.

The newspapers also reported that some other persons were also arrested in this connection.

"The names of those are Sergeant of the Court Security (Riyadh region police) Metab Saad Al-Ghnoum, Corporal of the Special Missions Forces in Riyadh Hatem Mastoor Saad bin Tayeb, and Palestinian investor Saleh Mohammed Saleh Al-Shalout," the authority said in a statement.

"Upon further investigation, several residents were also arrested," including Bangladeshi residents Ashraf Uddin Akand, Alamgeer Hussain Khan, Shafeeq Al Islam Shah Jahan, it added.

Other Bangladeshis arrested in this connection are Muhammad Nasiruddin Nour, owner of a Bangladeshi recruitment office in his hometown, visitor Al-Amin Khan Shahidullah Khan, residents Zaid Yu Sayed Mofi, Abu Al-Kalam Muhammad Rafeeq al-Islam, and Aziz al-Haq Muslim al-Din.

Nazaha said they admitted to engaging in illegal visa trading with the complicity of employees of the Saudi embassy in Dhaka, and after "searching their homes, SR20,180,000 was found in cash, as well as gold ingots, and luxury vehicles, which turned out to be the proceeds of illegally selling work visas in the Kingdom."


