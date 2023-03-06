2,000 shanties gutted by fire at Rohingya camp in Ukhiya

COX'S BAZAR, Mar 5: At least 2,000 shanties at Balukhali Rohingya camp in Ukhiya here were gutted in a fire that broke out at around 3:00pm on Sunday.



APBn-8 Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Faruque Ahmed told this correspondent that starting at 3:00pm Sunday at block-B of camp-11, the fire soon spread to camp-9 and 10.



Fire Service and Civil Defence HQs media cell Inspector Anwarul Islam said that at least 10 units of Fire Service and Civil Defence from Ukhiya and Teknaf fire stations brought the fire under control at 5:15pm.



